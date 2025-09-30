DOJ Sues to Save Minnesota From Itself and Its Sanctuary City Policies

The good people of Minnesota don’t deserve this, but it seems like the majority of Minnesotans are asking for it. How else can you explain the consistent election of beta males and now a possible new mayor for Minneapolis who’s an avowed communist?

Advertisement

We all know how Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz put the ‘fabulous’ into the definition of ‘regular guy’ during the 2024 presidential race. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will ultimately be best known for kneeling and weeping at the golden casket of George Floyd. The truth is that he has made a career out of groveling to leftist identity groups.

It hasn’t done him much good, because now the Democrat front-runner to take Frey’s place is state senator Omar Fateh, who identifies as a democratic socialist and is a member of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party.

With leaders like these, is it a wonder how their cities burned in 2020, and ever since, a wave of illegal immigrants has continued to help erase the state’s reputation for “Minnesota nice?” The one group the Democrats in charge have been nice to has been of the illegal alien sort, especially the violent ones. But that may be changing, thanks to the DOJ.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) yesterday sued the state of Minnesota, the City of Minneapolis, the City of St. Paul, Hennepin County, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna S. Witt over what the DOJ described as “the State’s, Cities’, and County’s sanctuary city policies that interfere with the federal government’s enforcement of its immigration laws.”

Advertisement

In announcing the lawsuit, the DOJ said that sanctuary city policies are illegal under federal law and that the state, the cities, and the individuals mentioned in the lawsuit have refused to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. This, the DOJ claims, results in putting dangerous criminals back on American streets “who would otherwise be subject to removal, including illegal aliens convicted of aggravated assault, burglary, and drug and human trafficking.”

“Minnesota officials are jeopardizing the safety of their own citizens by allowing illegal aliens to circumvent the legal process,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi in a statement. “This Department of Justice will continue to bring litigation against any jurisdiction that uses sanctuary policies to defy federal law and undermine law enforcement.”

In June, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in St. Paul arrested a group of 11 criminal illegal aliens who it described as convicted sexual predators. This was part of a coordinated enforcement operation in the Minneapolis area.

“Under Tim Walz’s leadership, these depraved individuals have been walking freely around Minneapolis with impunity terrorizing American children,” ICE said in a statement at the time of making the arrests.

Advertisement

Just last week, ICE conducted another operation where it described apprehending the “worst of the worst” illegal immigrants who’ve crossed the border into America. Fox News Digital reported that one suspect in California had a rap sheet that included 49 prior criminal arrests.

Yesterday’s lawsuit is the most recent brought by the DOJ’s Civil Division to focus on sanctuary city policies across the country. Others have included Boston, New York City, Rochester, N.Y., New Jersey, Colorado, and Los Angeles. The Mayor of Louisville revoked that city’s sanctuary policy after the DOJ threatened to sue.

One more thing: If you want to see the Democrats go down to defeat in next year’s midterms and beyond, now is the time to join the battle to Make America Great Again. Without you, America can lose. We need your help to succeed!

As a PJ Media VIP, you’ll receive exclusive access to our behind-the-paywall content, commenting privileges, and an ad-free experience. VIP Gold gets you this same level of access across our entire family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, Twitchy, Hot Air, Bearing Arms). And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT, you’ll receive a 60% discount!