Mark Felt and James Comey

As we watch the drama with James Comey developing, I can’t help but draw from a historical perspective.

I see Comey as comparable to Mark Felt. I can recall when the leftist press was making Felt (AKA Deep Throat) out to be some kind of hero. What did Mark Felt do? He leaked info that eventually brought down Richard Nixon’s presidency. I commented on the whole Watergate deal and the praise that Felt was getting back in June of 2005: "Imagine with me the howling, had this (leaking) occurred with a Democrat, instead of Nixon."

A day or two afterward, Rush Limbaugh agreed in his comments (Sorry, this quote was created from an audio capture of his show, and I’m unable to find a link to this quote.)

Could you imagine, folks, let's go back to the Lewinsky and the impeachment era of the Clinton administration. Can you imagine if the FBI director or the number two in command at the FBI had leaked stuff from the Clinton investigations to the Washington Times? Can you imagine what would happen to that guy today, Louis Freeh or the number two man at the FBI at that time? If they had leaked stuff to the Washington Times or some other conservative newspaper, the mainstream press would call this a constitutional crisis, and they would set out to destroy the leaker.

Why the different treatment? I suggest that the left considers Mark Felt a hero, not because of what he did, but to whom he did it. This is a theme that seems to have come up frequently over the last 50 years or so.

The similarity between then and now is striking. In both cases, we have an FBI head expending great effort to kneecap and, if possible, end the Presidency of a Republican, each for his own reasons. Bob Woodward is, in this case, likely the best angle on Felt. Wikipedia (I generally hesitate to use Wikipedia as a source, but this time the references do check out with other sources and with my own memory) says:

In his book The Secret Man, Woodward describes Felt as a loyalist to and admirer of J. Edgar Hoover. After Hoover's death, Felt became angry and disgusted when L. Patrick Gray, a career naval officer and lawyer from the Civil Division of the Department of Justice, who had no law enforcement experience, was appointed as Director of the FBI over Felt, a 30-year veteran of the FBI. Felt was particularly unhappy with Gray's management style at the FBI, which was markedly different from Hoover's.

Obviously, Felt had a personal reason to do what he did. Not a patriotic reason, but a personal one: revenge for not being appointed to the leadership of the FBI. The left may or may not have agreed with his personal vendetta, which was eventually exposed, but it shed no tears over Nixon's departure.

Comey, meanwhile, had left-leaning ideology as his reason — not only his ideology but that of his associates. Who were they? Again, Wikipedia:

Those connections should give one pause as to Comey’s motivations for his actions as FBI director. SDNY and HSBC are organizations that our readers should have no trouble seeing the implications of. Bridgewater has often been linked to investments in China, particularly investments in building China’s fighter jets. None of these connections would be very happy about Trump being President.

As for Felt, he was simply a tool in the war that the left has been waging for decades. He’s only a hero if you want to see the United States lose that war. It's both interesting and telling that the people who consider Felt a hero are the same who also consider Comey a hero, because in both cases, a Republican was the target.

Consider the situation we find ourselves in. The current case of Comey is remarkably similar to that of Felt, in that we have a second-term Republican whom the left has been trying to bring down with everything they have — and repeatedly failing.

And the left is loudly defending Comey. That says a lot, doesn't it?

