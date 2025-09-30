Hegseth to Military Brass: Reform or Resign

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth offered the top military leaders of our nation a choice: Accept the anti-DEI, pro-America reforms or resign from the Armed Forces.

At a historic meeting bringing together hundreds of military officers and officials, Hegseth minced no words, making it clear that there will be no more woke propaganda and rigged standards, but everyone in the U.S. military, from the generals and admirals on down and regardless of sex, will have to meet rigorous standards. “So whether you're an Airborne Ranger or a chairborne Ranger, a brand new private or a four-star general, you need to meet the height and weight standards and pass your PT test,” Hegseth laid out.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: SecWar Pete Hegseth NUKES fat generals and announces a new twice-yearly PT test for top brass.



"It's unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon, and leading all around the world. It's a BAD LOOK, and it's not who we are!"



"You need… pic.twitter.com/xcX0PXDj0J — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 30, 2025

While expressing his gratitude for the service that is such a “sacrifice to yourselves and to your families,” Hegseth warned, “If the words I'm speaking today are making your heart sink, then you should do the honorable thing and resign.”

The Secretary of War is optimistic (perhaps overly optimistic) about convincing even the many wokified top brass to accept reforms, however. “I suspect — I know the overwhelming majority of you feel the opposite; these words make your hearts full,” Hegseth said. “You love the War Department because you love what you do, the profession of arms. You are hereby liberated to be an apolitical, hard-charging, no-nonsense, constitutional leader that you joined the military to be. We need you locked in on the M, not the D, the E, or the I, not the DEI or the D, I, E of ‘dime’.” M, of course, is for military.

Hegseth warned the military leaders, “No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses, no more climate change worship, no more division, distraction, or gender delusions, no more debris.”

Advertisement

SECRETARY OF WAR HEGSETH: “No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses."



"No more climate change worship, no more division, distraction, or gender delusions."



"We are done with that s***.” pic.twitter.com/rTBRjfzUSa — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 30, 2025

Rather, he insisted, “As I've said before, and we'll say again, we are done with that. And that's why today, at my direction — and this is the first of 10 Department of War directives that are arriving at your commands as we speak and in your inbox today — at my direction, each service will ensure that every requirement for every combat MOS, for every designated Combat Arms position, returns to the highest male standard only because this job is life or death.”

America should not risk the lives of our soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines by allowing unqualified individuals in combat scenarios. “Standards must be met, and not just met at every level. We should seek to exceed the standard, to push the envelope, to compete. It's common sense and core to who we are and what we do. It should be in our DNA,” Hegseth declared.

He continued, “Today, at my direction, we are also adding a combat field test for combat arms units that must be executable in any environment at any time and with combat equipment. These tests, they'll look familiar. They'll resemble the Army Expert physical fitness assessment or the Marine Corps Combat fitness test.”

Advertisement

Read Also: Expert Warns of South Korean Government's Pro-North Korea Policies

Along the same lines, Hegseth stated, “I'm also directing that war fighters in combat jobs execute their service fitness test at a gender-neutral, age-normed male standard scored above 70%. It all starts with physical fitness and appearance. If the Secretary of War can do regular, hard PT, so can every member of our joint force.”

The secretary of war is likely to be unpopular with out-of-shape top brass. Hegseth was brutally honest: “Frankly, it's tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops. Likewise, it's completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon and leading commands around the country, in the world — it's a bad look. It is bad, and it's not who we are.”

Therefore, he said, “Today, at my direction, every member of the joint force at every rank is required to take a PT test twice a year as well as meet height and weight requirements twice a year, every year of service. Also today, at my direction, every warrior across our joint force is required to do PT every duty day. This should be common sense… And we're not talking like hot yoga and stretching.” This will apply “from the joint chiefs to everyone in this room to the youngest private. Leaders, set the standard.”

Advertisement

It’s time to make the military great again.





Here at PJ Media, we bring you both breaking news and investigative analysis. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.