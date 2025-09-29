Expert Warns of South Korean Government's Pro-North Korea Policies

Fox News China expert Gordon Chang is trying to raise awareness in America of the dangerous situation in South Korea.

South Korea is undoubtedly in a critical situation, with former President Yoon Suk Yeol in prison and on trial, young people and pastors protesting government oppression, and the current government appearing to support Communist North Korea. This could be important to America as well, since South Korea is our ally and North Korea is backed by our number-one enemy, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), with which North Korea has recently agreed to coordinate against the United States.

Chang shared a message from a friend utilizing data from a Money Today report on the “deeply troubling development in South Korea under President Lee Jae-myung” where “the government has completely dismantled safeguards on civilian contacts with North Korea, approving 100% of all contact requests since July 2025.” This could prove to be a key tool for North Korea in infiltrating the southern Republic of Korea (ROK) and bribing important individuals.

Chang then shared information from the new report. “In July 2025, Unification Minister Jeong Dong-young abolished the ‘North Korean Resident Contact Reporting Guidelines,’ which had been introduced in June 2023 under President Yoon Suk-yeol to block civilian contact when it threatened national security,” he explained.

Ever since the minister removed the guideline, the government has approved 71 out of 71 applications for civilian contact with residents of North Korea. “By contrast, under the Yoon administration, 54% of such requests were denied in 2023, specifically to prevent risks to national security and unlawful collaboration with the North.”

President Lee Jae-myung is currently touting what he dubs a “pragmatic peace policy,” by putting “coexistence” and “reconciliation” with the Communist North at the fore. But as might be imagined, “this approach dismantles basic security safeguards,” Chang stated, per the report.

It gives Pyongyang unrestricted access to South Korean civilian channels at a time when the North is: Sending garbage balloons across the border, Escalating hostile propaganda, Continuing its nuclear weapons program, And refusing to denounce its ‘two hostile states’ doctrine against the South. The difference is stark: Under President Yoon (2022–2023), restrictions tightened when Kim Jong-un declared South Korea an enemy state. Yoon countered with a firm message defending liberty and free unification.

But times have changed, and President Lee has decided to accept any excuse for interchange, including vague “cultural exchange” or “academic contact,” even if there are security risks.

“This policy effectively undermines South Korea’s national security and strengthens North Korea’s infiltration opportunities. It is a dangerous reversal from the safeguards established under the previous government,” according to the report. Chang ended, “I believe this deserves urgent attention in the United States, as it directly affects the U.S.–ROK alliance and the broader security of the Indo-Pacific.”

Another Communist country in that area of the world would be not only a tragedy for South Koreans, but a threat to American interests.

