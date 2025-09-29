Secret Service Car Catches Fire at White House Ahead of Netanyahu Meeting

Speculations are rife as a Secret Service car caught fire and sparked street closures just before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to arrive at the White House to meet with President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

The Secret Service SUV was outside the White House at the time the fire started in the back seat, according to Just the News White House Correspondent Amanda Head, who was present at the time of the incident.

There are no casualties reported as of now, and no details have been released on what might have caused the fire. The SUV was at the corner of 18th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue at the time it burned. The incident appears to have heightened security concerns as Netanyahu is at the White House today to hold discussions with Trump and announce progress on a potential deal to end the war with Hamas. Photos online allegedly show the vehicle in question emitting smoke.

Secret Service vehicle caught fire outside the White House on Monday, resulting in street closures ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit. -JTN pic.twitter.com/m6Ah9reWTi — Luke Brenner (@TheLukeReport) September 29, 2025

Related: Why Israel Should Control Gaza, Judea, and Samaria

Hopefully, the car burning is the only disaster of today, and Israel is not saddled with a horrible deal in which George Soros-tied globalist Tony Blair is the transitional ruler of Gaza before handing it back over to the terror-funding Palestinian Authority (PA). Reports of such a deal raised concerns due to Blair’s ties and the PA’s pay-for-slay program to incentivize and reward terrorism, not to mention the PA was formed for the express purpose of taking over Israeli land by Yasser Arafat, the inventor of the Palestinian people and father of modern terrorism.

Advertisement

Ever since Israel had its modern rebirth, fulfilling the biblical promise of God granting the land to the Jewish people in perpetuity (Genesis 17:8), Muslims have been trying to wipe the world’s only Jewish nation off the map. Not content with 50 Muslim nations, the jihadis invented a myth of a “Palestinian people” and keep demanding ever more Israeli land while killing Israeli soldiers and civilians. Israel granted the Gaza Strip to the so-called Palestinians only for it to turn into a hotbed of terrorism right on their doorstep, ruled by terrorists and their backers and populated by an overwhelmingly pro-jihad population. The Oct. 7 atrocities were Israel’s reward for all their generosity in land grants, aid, and resources.

Proportionality is an important principle for the U.N. pic.twitter.com/kc72ZlS73d — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) September 26, 2025

Now nearly 50 Israeli hostages remain in captivity, yet Israel facilitates aid into Gaza — and the world demonizes Israel instead of demanding that Gaza release the hostages.

Ariel & David Cunio, held in Gaza by Palestinian Hamas for 724 days.



On October 7 they were kidnapped with their families from their homes in Kibbutz Nir Oz.



David’s wife, Sharon, and their twin daughters were released in November 2023. Ariel’s girlfriend, Arbel Yehoud, was… pic.twitter.com/K7Qn6sRfqc — Israel ישראל (@Israel) September 29, 2025

Advertisement

The war will not end with more concessions — terrorists don’t stop being terrorists because their murder is rewarded with exactly what they wanted. Gaza under PA and Hamas rule is a cesspool of fanatical adherence to the Islamic religion’s commands of Jihad. Until Hamas is eliminated and the PA dismantled, that will continue to be true.

Here at PJ Media, we expose Islamic terrorism. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.