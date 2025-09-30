BREAKING: Senate Democrats Vote to Shut Down the Federal Government

Matt Margolis | 7:35 PM on September 30, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Senate Democrats have blocked a Republican bill that would have extended federal funding for seven weeks, with the final tally coming in at 55-45, short of the 60 votes needed to break the filibuster. This puts the government on a fast track toward its first shutdown in nearly seven years, all because Democrats decided now was the time to dig in their heels.

The Republican bill was straightforward, a clean funding extension that should have sailed through without drama. But Democrats refused to play ball unless Republicans agreed to negotiate on extending Obamacare subsidies and other Democratic priorities. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Republicans of trying to bully his party by refusing to haggle over an extension of health care benefits.

President Trump made it clear he wouldn't be negotiating, calling the Republican bill stripped down and noncontroversial. He also didn't mince words about potential consequences, threatening to cut vast numbers of people, programs, and things Democrats like if they forced a shutdown. Both parties planted their flags and refused to budge, with Democrats insisting on extending Obamacare subsidies that would essentially stick taxpayers with the bill for healthcare for illegal immigrants. That's the hill they chose to die on.

ICYMI: Report Reveals Joe Biden Needed Cheat Sheets to Recognize Top Democrats

Schumer, of course, is trying to shift blame to Trump, claiming only the president could resolve the impasse because he runs the show, which, of course, isn’t true. Senate Majority Leader John Thune pressed Democrats to vote for the funding bill and save the health care debate for later. Some Republicans might be open to extending tax credits, but many are firmly opposed, and Thune made it clear Republicans would be open to fixing the Obamacare issue if Democrats would have voted to keep the government open until November 21.

But Democrats clearly wanted a shutdown.

“Democrats are in an uncomfortable position for a party that has long denounced shutdowns as pointless and destructive, and it's unclear how or when it would end,” the Associated Press reported. “But party activists and lawmakers have argued that Democrats need to do something to stand up to Trump.”

In other words, Democrats would rather resist Trump than fund the government.

The Associated Press has more:

The stakes are huge for federal workers across the country as the White House told agencies last week that they should consider "a reduction in force" for many federal programs if the government shuts down. That means that workers who are not deemed essential could be fired instead of just furloughed.

Either way, most would not get paid. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated in a letter to Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst on Tuesday that around 750,000 federal workers could be furloughed each day once a shutdown begins.

After Tuesday's votes, it’s become clear neither side will blink before the midnight deadline. The last shutdown happened during Trump's first term, from December 2018 to January 2019, when he demanded border wall funding from Congress. This time, Democrats are the ones forcing the issue, and they're in an uncomfortable position for a party that has denounced shutdowns in the past. It's unclear how or when the Schumer Shutdown will end, but one thing is certain: Schumer and Senate Democrats own this mess entirely.

Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HEALTHCARE

