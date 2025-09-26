The Morning Briefing: Trump 47 Is Firing on All Cylinders and the Dems Have No Answers

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is participating in an unauthorized "Hot Ones" challenge with some Belgian rowers on Ibiza.

Advertisement

I will begin by saying that I'm extremely glad that they moved on the James Comey situation so quickly. That got me thinking about a lot of the news of the last several weeks.

President Trump's first nine months back in office have been so jam-packed with activity and accomplishments that it sometimes feels as if he has been back for a few years already. Despite the constant harassment he received from the Dems' pet rogue judges and prosecutors during the Biden years, Trump obviously used his time well to plan for his comeback.

We have rightly become cynical about our politicians. Yeah, we get some good ones, but too many are blowhards who never back up what they say they're going to do. The huge upside with President Trump is that he is not a career politician. That would sometimes grate on more prissy Republicans. I'm a big fan of his decidedly non-politician qualities, however, especially his habit of sticking to his campaign promises.

If the Republic still exists and is thriving in 100 years, it will be because Donald Trump rescued it from the clutches of a Democratic Party that had gone clinically insane. This is from something that Scott wrote yesterday:

Future history books will draw a direct line between the #Resistance movement’s anti-Trump hysteria and the tragic escalation of American-on-American political violence, domestic terrorism, Big Brother censorship, vote-rigging, and lawfare — but not anytime soon. I’m talking about history books over 50 years from now. (Too many “educators” with a vested interest in promoting a left-wing, anti-MAGA reality.) But over the long arc of history, the truth has an uncanny knack at prevailing. As Ayn Rand noted, “You can ignore reality, but you can’t ignore the consequences of ignoring reality.”

Advertisement

Amid all the threats and chaos, Trump and his administration keep multi-tasking and doing the work. It helps that, unlike during his first term, he is surrounded by people in his administration who have all bought in to his vision. The first go-round was filled with a bunch of yahoos who had eyes on tell-all book deals.

The Trump 47 administration is getting a lot of bad people out of the way. Getting Comey indicted was huge, but a conviction would be monumental. The Department of Justice may have its sights on an even bigger prize, which new addition to the PJ Media family Tim O'Brien covered:

The New York Times is reporting that a “senior Justice Department official” has directed “more than a half dozen U.S. attorney’s offices to draft plans to investigate a group funded by George Soros.” Soros is the notorious Democrat donor and billionaire mastermind behind a lot of the Left’s attempts to gain power and control in America. Now it appears we may get a peek behind that curtain. According to the Times report, its reporters had the chance to view a copy of the DOJ official’s memo detailing a list of charges that could be filed against Soros’s Open Society Foundations. These include racketeering, arson, wire fraud, and providing material support for terrorism.

It will be difficult to get the thoroughly evil Soros out of the way completely, but every little bit helps.

Meanwhile, the Democrats just continue their descent into madness. The only strategy they have is anger, which isn't a strategy at all. Their members of Congress rant and drop f-bombs and spin up the crazies on their side to get them to commit violence. There have been no policy suggestions from the Dems to help win voters back. They're just banking on mouth-foaming tantrums being an attraction. They seem to think that people even more mentally unstable than Jasmine Crockett will vote in droves.

Advertisement

Good luck with that.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Why does this actually look like a cartoon scene. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lIw3J9X427 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) September 25, 2025

PJ Media

Kruiser and Queen. Faith All Over the Place, Episode 16: A Moment for Christians to Be Bold

Exclusive: Israeli First Responder on Treating Both Sides of the Conflict

New York Times Reports DOJ Is Investigating George Soros

Jihad in Texas? Bullets Rain Down on Kids' Baseball Tournament

Trump’s Latest Move to Prevent a Shutdown Is Brilliant

Former WH Official Reveals the Condition Colbert Required in Order to Book Him for Show

Trump Brings Abortions to an End in Wisconsin. Here's How He Did It

Ni hao! Trump Signs TikTok Deal

Former FBI Director James Comey Indicted

Sisters Caught on Video Destroying a Charlie Kirk Memorial Are Now Begging for Bail Money

'Iryna’s Law' Goes Before Democrat NC Governor: Will He Sign It or Veto It?

From the Gates of Auschwitz: God Was There in the Hands That Resisted

The FAFO Consequences of Trump Derangement Syndrome: Lawfare, Cancel Culture, and Murder

Cocktails, Contracts, and the Quiet Surrender of Our Children

Cubs’ Matt Shaw Responds to Critics of His Attendance at Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service

Advertisement

‘Your Call is Very Important to Us’: This App Pays You to Record Your Call & Sells Your Data

Does CNN Have Blood on Its Hands in Anti-ICE Shooting?

Antifa Issued Anti-ICE Threats Pre-Shooting

Vicious 'Attack Squirrel' in San Francisco Area Proves That Not Only Humans Are Nuts in the Bay Area

Iran-Backed Houthis Fire on Israeli Civilians As Hamas Uses Hospital for Launch Site

New Evidence Suggests That the Kirk Assassination Inspired the Anti-ICE Shooter

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. We Totally Voted for Trump to Tick Off Tiresome Foreigners

No, Senator Van Hollen: Stations Choosing Not To Air Kimmel Isn’t Censorship

Um...State Rep. Marcia Morey (D-NC) Says 'No Correlation' Between Crime and Letting Criminals Out of Jail

800+ Pounds of Fentanyl Seized in Operation Targeting Sinaloa Cartel

Trump Can (and Should) End Semi-Auto Import Ban Right Now

Yet Another New Jersey City Joins Ranks of Those Refunding Excessive Fees

Dallas ICE Shooter's Mother Is Staunch Anti-Gunner

Marty Makary Explains the Tylenol/Autism Concerns

About Those 'Luxury EVs'

Killer Used ICEblock App to Track ICE Agents

Inspired by Erika Kirk, Tim Allen Makes Powerful Statement About Forgiving the Man Who Killed His Father

Watch: Greta Thunberg's Selfie Fleet Blasted With ABBA Music

Love it when they fight. Watch: Kamala Harris' Book Tour Stop in NYC Goes Awry After Anti-Israel Protesters Show Up

The Spat in the Hat: Kamala Harris Lost It When Biden Donned a MAGA Cap During Her Campaign Per Book

Advertisement

Oh No: Wajahat Ali Says His Pakistani Family Doesn’t Want to Come to the US Because of Trump

Hillary Clinton Says We Need to Stop Demonizing Everyone Except White Christian Men

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 239: From Andrew Breitbart to Charlie Kirk — A Legacy of Activism

VodkaPundit. Thursday Essay: You Say You Want a Counterrevolution?

I Was a Teenage Leftist

Dear Democrats: Log Off. Go Outside. Touch Grass. Pet a Dog. Travel. Have Some Fun.

The Left’s New Gospel: Incivility as Virtue

Democrats Don't Understand Free Speech

The Bill of Rights Two Centuries On: Free Speech Under Attack

Around the Interwebz

William Shatner Gives Health Update After Brief Hospitalization; Says He “Over Indulged” And Is “Perfectly Fine”

ChatGPT Pulse delivers morning updates based on your chat history

These Movie and TV Adaptations Were Better Than the Books, According to Audiences

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Weekend Bonus

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

09/25/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Christian Science Monitor

Secondary Print: AP

New Media: Daily Wire

Radio: SRN



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CNN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: USA Today

Additional Print: Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg

New Media: Semafor

Radio: iHeartRadio



EDT

8:45 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

8:45 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time





9:50 AM THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Bethpage, New York

South Lawn

Open Press



11:10 AM THE PRESIDENT arrives Bethpage, New York

Bethpage, New York

Pre-Credentialed Media



12:00 PM THE PRESIDENT attends the Ryder Cup

Bethpage, New York

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Bethpage, New York, en route the White House

Bethpage, New York

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



4:55 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

South Lawn

Open Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.