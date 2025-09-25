Trump Brings Abortions to an End in Wisconsin. Here's How He Did It

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin (PPWI) announced on Thursday that all abortion operations will end in October, as long as a federal block continues to prevent taxpayer dollars from funding abortions. This is amazing news for the pro-life movement and for pre-born children across the state. Let's hope similar announcements from other states will soon follow.

A federal appeals court upheld a portion of President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," which features a one-year ban on federal tax dollars that Medicaid sends to any entity performing abortions. The only exceptions are for cases of rape, incest, or threats to the mother's life.

A total of 60% of PPWI's patients are covered by Medicaid.

This is an amazing first step in the right direction, but we shouldn't get too comfortable. Abortion is the killing of a pre-born human being. Murder is never justified. For any reason. Much more work needs to be done.

“Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will continue to provide the full spectrum of [so-called] reproductive health care — including abortion — as soon as we are able to,” the abortion giant’s Wisconsin branch said in a statement. “In the meantime, we are pursuing every available option — through the courts, through operations, and civic engagement.”

Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, facilities that provide these horrific services rely heavily on taxpayer dollars to keep the doors open. In 2024, Planned Parenthood Federation of America's annual report showed that affiliates across the country brought in $699.3 million in government "health services" reimbursements and grants. That makes up close to 39% of the institution's revenue for the year. Planned Parenthood provided 392,715 abortions. Non-abortive procedures, which includes pap smears and cancer screenings, continued to drop.

Anyone who screams about how cutting funding to Planned Parenthood will prevent them from receiving life-saving health care is lying through their teeth. Abortions, the murder of pre-born babies, is what they want.

"Within weeks of returning to office, Trump began enforcing the Hyde Amendment (which forbids most federal funds from directly supporting elective abortions), reinstated the Mexico City Policy (which forbids non-governmental organizations from using taxpayer dollars for elective abortions abroad), and cut millions in pro-abortion subsidies by freezing U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) spending," LifeSiteNews reported.

In March 2025, the Trump administration placed a spending freeze on Title X "family planning" grants handed out to nonprofit groups that violated executive orders concerning immigration and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. This includes Planned Parenthood affiliates across nine states.

With the end of Roe v. Wade protections, it's up to each state's pro-life movement to put in the work to elect officials who are serious about preserving the lives of our most vulnerable citizens: the pre-born.

It's a state issue now. Let's rid the country of this evil one state at a time.

