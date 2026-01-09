When Paris Meets the Octagon and Chooses the Exit

Once upon a time, a princess prepared to enter the grand hall, crown polished, attendants ready, and speeches rehearsed. Then, the doors open wide, while next door, a dragon lands, breathing fire, drawing every eye in the kingdom. That makes the princess pause long enough to read the room, gather her train, and get the heck out of Dodge.

Advertisement

This is what France is doing.

France took one look at the scene in Washington and decided not to step through the ropes.

French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron's government postponed the June 14, 2026, G7 Summit after schedules collided with a White House UFC event tied to President Donald Trump. To protocol purists, the move felt a little abrupt, yet it followed a plain reading of power and attention.

A Decision Made in Paris

Macron approved the delay after his advisers flagged a clash that even French choreography could soften. A G7 Summit depends on focus, message discipline, and carefully staged symbolism. All that is tossed into the middle of a dumpster because of the scheduled UFC event at the White House that promises noise, spectacle, and wall-to-wall coverage.

France chose not to battle for oxygen.

Who Was on the Card

The Group of Seven brings leaders who are used to controlling rooms and calendars. The G7 is composed of:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Oh, and of course, the American President, Donald Trump

Advertisement

Attention Is the Real Currency

The world of diplomacy is far different from the rest of the world; it runs on symbols as much as statements, where leaders not only gather to negotiate but also for others to see them negotiating.

However, when a pay-per-view event coincides with all that pomp and crap, while the United States President sits comfortably around the crowd, then the balance of spectacle pretty much disappears. President Donald Trump understands modern attention better than most elected officials, not to mention the drive-bys.

Culture Clash Without Apologies

There are many subtle differences between America and France.

Where France prizes formality, restraint, and a polished presentation, America often celebrates volume, confidence, and showmanship.

Neither approach is wrong; each reflects national instinct.

When these two approaches collide on the same weekend, Paris chose distance over dilution.

Cue the babbling heads on legacy media in 3, 2, 1...

The Trump Effect on Scheduling

In ways few leaders attempt, President Trump blends governance with performance, where supporters see authenticity and strength, critics see disruption, but the cameras will be following, regardless.

Advertisement

A White House UFC night framed around the President's birthday promised dominance over the news cycle. Since France wouldn't have a chance in heck to bump the spotlight near them, they're skipping the whole thing.

Final Thoughts

Our princess didn't flee the kingdom; she simply chose another night, another hall, and another moment when the crowd would look her way.

France did the same.

America claimed the spectacle, while Paris kept its timing.

To me, this is the most French reaction to the most American thing ever!

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this column mistakenly identified Justin Trudeau as the prime minister of Canada. We apologize to our readers for this error.

Moments like these reveal how power actually moves through culture, confidence, and command of attention rather than formal statements alone. PJ Media VIP tracks those shifts without pretense or filter. Join VIP here!