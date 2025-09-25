Sisters Caught on Video Destroying a Charlie Kirk Memorial Are Now Begging for Bail Money

One minute, they were seen acting as human ice breakers, cutting a swath through a lovingly installed pop-up memorial for Charlie Kirk on the steps of the Benton County, Ark., courthouse. The next minute, they were jailed, jobless, boyfriendless, and begging for money to pay their legal bills. What's the word for that again? Oh, yes, "consequences."

Advertisement

A passerby filmed the 20-something Rollo sisters of Bentonville in mid-destruction, kicking over candles and ripping up handmade signs and letters left in the memory of the assassinated founder of Turning Point USA. The flippant and careless meat suits who pass as humans flipped off the videographer and uttered horrible libels and epithets about Kirk. Before they left the scene of their senseless crime, the elder Rollo sister, 23-year-old Kerri, pronounced, "He lived as he died, promoting violence."

Now, look, I didn't say they were book smart or even street smart, but you'd think before the sisters destroyed someone else's property, they'd maybe do a quick search about all that "violence" they claim Charlie Kirk promoted. I'll help them out, however. The answer is none. See, that wasn't so hard, was it, girls? Perhaps that logical fallacy passes muster in their old Philosophy 101 class at Idiot U., but you'll have to find a truthful premise next time.

NEW: Sisters accused of vandalizing Charlie Kirk memorial say they’re jobless and are begging for money online



Kerri Rollo, 23, and Kaylee Rollo, 22, were arrested in Bentonville and charged with vandalizing a makeshift Charlie Kirk memorial outside the Benton County Courthouse… pic.twitter.com/ZB9vMEpEZt — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) September 24, 2025

Furthermore, they discovered how much the Kirk memorial and their wanton vandalism of it meant to others, including their bosses. The eldest sister, who insists she's a they/them, was fired from her job for being an intolerant and unthinking jackboot. I don't really know if that's true, but I'd like to think the boss was aghast at her behavior and didn't want that dumb hothead working for the restaurant where she was employed.

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: Why Did Erika Kirk Forgive 'That Man'?

The New York Post passed along the update, giving the rest of us some hope that decent people still exist in Bentonville.

“Everyone has a right to be able to express their freedom of expression. But what the issue is, is when you trample on someone’s memorial, the human act of grieving,” said Benton County Justice of the Peace Joseph Bollinger, according to 40/29 News. “You’re not just trampling on their freedom of expression, you’re trampling on the memory of a person. You’re trampling on our Benton County values,” he added. And the Rollos apparently found that out the hard way. After they were arrested, Kerri was fired from work at an Arkansas restaurant, and Kaylee’s boyfriend dumped her and told her to move out, the Daily Mail reported.

We don't wish ill on anyone, but jobless and boyfriendless because you're horrible humans is no way to go through life, girls.

The young women were charged for the September 17 attack with first-degree criminal mischief, and they're currently out on $22,500.00 bond and are begging for money on GoFundMe. Several people have turned the page into a bit of a hate fest by paying the minimum amount so they can tell these broads what they think of them. As of this writing, all of their comrades are inching them toward their $18,000.00 goal, which they say will help them "fight fascism." I do not stutter.

Advertisement



Did I mention that these two are constitutional scholars also?

After the recent events Charlie Kirk’s death, my sibling and I are being doxxed online and my sibling was fired from their job. This is direct violation of their first amendment rights and unconstitutional. This is unfortunate, but anything helps. Please help my sibling while they look for another job and stand against the tyranny that is creeping into the country. UPDATE: MY SIBLING AND I WERE ARRESTED FOR THIS PROTEST. WE HAVE BEEN THREATENED, DOXXED, HARASSED, AND FIRED. PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING FOR LEGAL COUNSEL AND COURT FEES. [The factually incorrect reference to First Amendment rights was highlighted]

Doxxed, harassed, threatened? That sounds really bad. I guess now they know how ICE agents feel.

Recommended: Elon Musk's DOGE Uncovered the Biggest Health Care Heist in American History

Self-reflection, however, isn't something of which they have in great supply. They urge their clown followers to help them "stand against the tyranny that is creeping into the country," in supporting the boldness and undaunted courage they displayed in destroying a lovely, organic memorial dedicated to a man who stood for free speech and open dialogue.

There is hope, however. There's always hope. The ex-boyfriend's mother, Lacy Christian, told local reporters why her son broke up with 22-year-old Kaylee and why she kicked her out of her home. "Kaylee has lived in my home now for over a year, and I have never once cut her down or not allowed her to have the beliefs that she has," Christian said. The ex's mom went on, “However, I will not allow someone living in my home to be OK or celebrate a murder, and I will never allow someone to live in my home who is OK with destroying a memorial for someone else.”

Advertisement

Brava!