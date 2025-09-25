New Evidence Suggests That the Kirk Assassination Inspired the Anti-ICE Shooter

FBI Director Kash Patel dropped a bombshell Thursday with new details on the man behind the shocking anti-ICE shooting in Dallas.

The suspect, 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, left little doubt about his motives before turning the gun on himself and ending his rampage with a self-inflicted wound. Authorities recovered a stripper clip near his body that literally carried the words “anti-ICE,” a statement about the mindset that drove him to launch the attack.

Advertisement

Patel explained that investigators found that Jahn had downloaded a document titled “Dallas County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management.” Inside was a list of DHS facilities, a chilling discovery that showed he had selected his targets well in advance.

Patel detailed Jahn’s disturbing search history. He researched ballistics, repeatedly watched the so-called “Charlie Kirk Shot Video” between September 23 and 24, and in August dug into apps that track ICE agent locations. These actions reveal a man obsessed with hunting federal officers, with the Charlie Kirk assassination as his likely inspiration.

As if that weren’t horrifying enough, Patel revealed a handwritten note recovered from Jahn that left nothing to interpretation: “Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, ‘is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?’”

@FBIDallas and FBI HQ have been working 24/7 to seize devices, exploit data, and process writings obtained on location and in the subject's person/residence/bedroom. This @FBI is committed to providing timely updates, as promised:



- The perp downloaded a document titled "Dallas… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 25, 2025

This wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment act. This was premeditation, hatred, and planning rolled into one, designed to kill and to instill fear in men and women tasked with defending our borders. Patel confirmed that all signs point toward a high degree of planning and preparation leading up to the attack.

Advertisement

Jahn’s attack didn’t come out of thin air. It’s part of an alarming pattern that shows a dangerous escalation in violence directed at immigration enforcement. On July 4, a coordinated strike occurred at an immigration center in Alvarado, Texas. Since then, this Dallas shooting marks the third time that ICE or Customs and Border Protection faced an armed attack.

Recommended: Leftist Gun Club Invokes Kirk Assassination to Recruit at Georgetown University



These are not coincidences. This is a wave. And it’s happening at a time when mainstream Democratic politicians keep amplifying anti-ICE rhetoric, demonizing law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line to secure the border. When leaders with megaphones brand ICE agents as villains, radicals hear a call to action. That climate creates people like Joshua Jahn, who take loose talk about “abolishing ICE” or portraying these federal officers as enemies and twist it into a justification for violence. Democrats may brush off their rhetoric as harmless posturing for their base, but words have consequences. While politicians sit comfortably behind podiums, federal agents in Texas have to wonder have to risk their lives daily because of the left's dangerous rhetoric.

Advertisement

The real terror here comes from the growing sense that our federal officers have targets on their backs, painted by political opportunists who seek votes by stoking resentment against ICE. It’s not simply reckless; it’s dangerous. And as long as anti-ICE rhetoric continues to escalate, we should expect the violence to escalate right along with it. The Dallas shooting should be a wake-up call. Politicians can’t keep throwing gasoline on the fire while pretending that they have no idea why the flames keep spreading.

Joshua Jahn’s anti-ICE sniper attack in Dallas wasn’t random; it was a planned act of terror born from Dems’ hateful rhetoric. The legacy media doesn't want you to know this. PJ Media exposes the truth they ignore and defends those defending our borders. Become a PJ Media VIP with the code FIGHT for 60% off. Support the fight against radical violence today.