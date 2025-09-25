Leftist Gun Club Invokes Kirk Assassination to Recruit at Georgetown University

Since Charlie Kirk’s assassination on September 10, the left has been scrambling to control the narrative, insisting that political violence is a uniquely right-wing problem. But the disturbing reality is that the most recent eruptions of extremism are coming from their side of the aisle, thanks to rhetoric that Democratic leaders and their ideological allies still openly encourage.

This week’s incident at Georgetown University is a stark example. Students at one of the nation’s elite campuses discovered bright red flyers plastered across bulletin boards, distributed by the John Brown Gun Club, a self-described far-left militia with a history of violent activity. These weren’t harmless announcements about progressive bake sales or climate marches. The flyers featured the chilling words, “Hey fascist! Catch!” the exact phrase investigators say Tyler Robinson, the man accused of murdering Charlie Kirk during a Turning Point USA event in Utah, scrawled on a shell casing. Even more disturbing, the flyer boasted that the group is “the only political group that celebrates when Nazis die,” before urging students to scan a QR code to join its cause and “make a real change” through aggressive activism instead of “ceremonial resistance.”

This rightly alarmed conservatives on campus. “So obviously I read this immediately as a threat, not only for me but for everyone on this campus,” Shae McInnis, a Georgetown sophomore and College Republicans treasurer, told Fox News Digital. And who can blame him? The flyer’s message was unmistakable: violence is not only permissible but worth celebrating if you belong to the wrong political camp. We’ve been saying all along that when Democrats use rhetoric dehumanizing people on the right, it makes people on the left feel morally obligated to use violence against them.

McInnis warned that since Trump’s inauguration, left-wing hostility has only escalated, and Kirk’s assassination pushed it into a dangerous new phase. Some on the left openly defended the killing online. For McInnis, that marked the first time he felt genuinely unsafe on campus, not because of heated debate, but because the left is now branding conservatives as Nazis and telling them that their deaths are justified.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon called the flyers dangerous and confirmed that her department urged Georgetown officials to respond. The university quickly tore down the posters and promised a police investigation. McMahon was blunt: “Allowing violent rhetoric to fester on our nation’s campuses without consequences is dangerous. It must be condemned by institutional leaders.” The problem is that this rhetoric has not just been festering; it has been openly encouraged when it comes from the left.

Georgetown officials insist that they take threats seriously and stressed that they “have no tolerance for calls for violence or threats to the university.” But the reality is that every conservative student reading that poster saw the message, implicitly and explicitly, that certain classmates want them dead. McInnis said it plainly: “This poster is directly calling for the death of conservatives on this campus.”

So here we are. Democrats rail against so-called right-wing “threats to democracy,” all while their own ideological allies plaster threats of political violence in the halls of prestigious universities. They tell us that we are the danger, yet their own fringe is not just condoning assassination; it’s celebrating it. And until America’s institutions stop indulging this double standard, the violence will only worsen.

