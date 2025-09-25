Vicious 'Attack Squirrel' in San Francisco Area Proves That Not Only Humans Are Nuts in the Bay Area

The San Francisco area has an attack squirrel problem. The Bay Area town of San Rafael is reporting at least one, possibly more, squirrels who have gone absolutely nuts and started to attack humans.

Advertisement

At least two people have been hospitalized, with other attacks reported. Local residents posted flyers warning people that "this is not a joke."

🚨New: Residents in San Rafael, California have reported a series of attacks from a brown squirrel that sent at two people to the emergency room



A person said: “It clamped onto my leg. The tail was flying up here. I was like, Get it off me, get off me! I didn't want to touch it” pic.twitter.com/YKLJtVPADN — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) September 25, 2025

The flyer warns that "This squirrel comes out of nowhere and will attack legs/arms/faces and leave bite marks and scratches."

Squirrels are not shy about defending themselves if they feel threatened. Here's one fighting off a rattlesnake.

A fearless California squirrel faced off with a rattlesnake in a wild showdown, using debris, kicks, and clever tactics to defend its turf. pic.twitter.com/pKr1SeETyS — AccuWeather (@accuweather) July 26, 2025

But local wildlife authorities have a different explanation.

"We've received at least two reports of people being attacked by a squirrel in a neighborhood of San Rafael. This behavior is unusual for squirrels and is likely the result of someone feeding it," said Lisa Bloch, the director of marketing and communications at Marin Humane, in a statement.

Advertisement

Um, no. Locals are warning people that the darn thing "comes out of nowhere" and goes to town on a creature six times its size and 15 times its weight.

That's nuts.

Officials are not warning of possible rabies because the squirrel hasn't exhibited any of the other classic symptoms. These include fever, aggression, disorientation, staggering, paralysis, and difficulty swallowing. Besides, squirrels are not known carriers of rabies, and there's never been a case of rabies transmitted by a squirrel in the United States.

Some people just can't resist.

ABC News:

Joan Heblack was enjoying a peaceful walk through Lucas Valley in San Rafael, when the rodent launched itself at her and proceeded to claw and bite her, she told ABC News affiliate, KGO-TV. "It came out of nowhere. I didn't see him running up to me at all," Heblack said. "It clamped onto my leg. The tail was flying up here. I was like, 'Get it off me, get off me!' I didn't want to touch it." Heblack said her injuries were so severe, she went to the ER to seek treatment.

Related: Newsom Fears We Will Not Have a Presidential Election in 2028 'Unless We Wake Up'

Advertisement

While San Rafael is just 20 miles from San Francisco, it's probably not possible for liberal nuttiness to be transmitted telepathically.

Is it?

Even the squirrels have had enough of California liberals🤭:



A California squirrel has gone nuts, and neighbors in one town are on the alert.



Residents in the town of San Rafael have reported a series of attacks from a vicious brown squirrel that sent at least two people to the… pic.twitter.com/HlkZupkKPT — Melissa Hallman (@dotconnectinga) September 24, 2025

A BOLO has been issued for the apprehension of the attack squirrel. Officers have been warned that they should approach the suspect with extreme caution.

And bring a generous amount of nuts.

PJ Media keeps you supplied with the conservative news and analysis you can't get anywhere else — and we have fun doing it! Become a PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. We'd love to have you!