Vicious 'Attack Squirrel' in San Francisco Area Proves That Not Only Humans Are Nuts in the Bay Area

The San Francisco area has an attack squirrel problem. The Bay Area town of San Rafael is reporting at least one, possibly more, squirrels who have gone absolutely nuts and started to attack humans.

At least two people have been hospitalized, with other attacks reported. Local residents posted flyers warning people that "this is not a joke."

The flyer warns that "This squirrel comes out of nowhere and will attack legs/arms/faces and leave bite marks and scratches."

Squirrels are not shy about defending themselves if they feel threatened. Here's one fighting off a rattlesnake.

But local wildlife authorities have a different explanation.

"We've received at least two reports of people being attacked by a squirrel in a neighborhood of San Rafael. This behavior is unusual for squirrels and is likely the result of someone feeding it," said Lisa Bloch, the director of marketing and communications at Marin Humane, in a statement.

Um, no. Locals are warning people that the darn thing "comes out of nowhere" and goes to town on a creature six times its size and 15 times its weight.

That's nuts.

Officials are not warning of possible rabies because the squirrel hasn't exhibited any of the other classic symptoms. These include fever, aggression, disorientation, staggering, paralysis, and difficulty swallowing. Besides, squirrels are not known carriers of rabies, and there's never been a case of rabies transmitted by a squirrel in the United States.

Some people just can't resist.

ABC News:

Joan Heblack was enjoying a peaceful walk through Lucas Valley in San Rafael, when the rodent launched itself at her and proceeded to claw and bite her, she told ABC News affiliate, KGO-TV.

"It came out of nowhere. I didn't see him running up to me at all," Heblack said. "It clamped onto my leg. The tail was flying up here. I was like, 'Get it off me, get off me!' I didn't want to touch it."

Heblack said her injuries were so severe, she went to the ER to seek treatment.

Related: Newsom Fears We Will Not Have a Presidential Election in 2028 'Unless We Wake Up'

While San Rafael is just 20 miles from San Francisco, it's probably not possible for liberal nuttiness to be transmitted telepathically.

Is it?

A BOLO has been issued for the apprehension of the attack squirrel. Officers have been warned that they should approach the suspect with extreme caution.

And bring a generous amount of nuts.

