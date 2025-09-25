Cubs’ Matt Shaw Responds to Critics of His Attendance at Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service

Tim O'Brien | 11:48 AM on September 25, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Let’s talk baseball. This is a story that’s been bubbling up for the past couple of days, but even if you’re not a baseball fan, a Mets fan, or a Cubs fan, this says a thing or two about the culture and that we’re winning. 

We’ll start with a replay from Tuesday night’s game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs. Mets announcers Gary Cohen and Todd Zeile can’t believe that Chicago Cubs rookie superstar Matt Shaw would miss a game to attend the memorial service of a close friend, that friend being Charlie Kirk.  

Following Shaw’s decision to miss Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, some in the sports media asked him to explain himself. Shaw said it was "really important" for him to attend the service in Arizona, and that he won’t pay any attention to the reaction to his decision even as his Cubs entered the last week of the regular season in the playoff hunt

"I felt as though it was something that was really important for me to do," he told reporters, adding that he had the support of the Cubs organization to skip the game. "Having their support was really important to me," Shaw added. 

The third baseman said he’s known Charlie since they lived in the same apartment complex in Arizona. He said that Charlie’s widow, Erika, had texted him and invited him to the memorial service. 

He said that he and Charlie were often in touch, with Charlie routinely sending him texts after games, congratulating him and wishing him the best. To provide context to reporters for his relationship with Charlie, Shaw said, “My connection with Charlie was through our faith. That’s something that drives me every day. That’s the reason why I’m able to do what I do every day, and that’s something I’m extremely thankful for.” 

He also told reporters that "whatever backlash comes is OK." 

The backlash, rather, seemed to be aimed at Cohen for his comments instead of Shaw, with some pointing out that Cohen once missed a game due to the death of a pet. Then there’s this, courtesy of Jon Root on X. 

Related: The Most Misinterpreted Part of Trump’s Eulogy to Charlie Kirk

Wednesday night, in another game against the Mets, Shaw had the opportunity to make a statement to Cohen and his critics with his bat, and he did. The Mets announcer had to watch as Shaw went 3 for 4 at the plate, taking his Cubs to a 10-3 win over Cohen’s Mets. 

