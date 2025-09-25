BREAKING: New York Times Reports DOJ Is Investigating George Soros

The New York Times is reporting that a “senior Justice Department official” has directed “more than a half dozen U.S. attorney’s offices to draft plans to investigate a group funded by George Soros.”

Soros is the notorious Democrat donor and billionaire mastermind behind a lot of the Left’s attempts to gain power and control in America. Now it appears we may get a peek behind that curtain.

According to the Times report, its reporters had the chance to view a copy of the DOJ official’s memo detailing a list of charges that could be filed against Soros’s Open Society Foundations. These include racketeering, arson, wire fraud, and providing material support for terrorism.

The report says that DOJ department heads seem to be taking orders from President Trump so “that specific people or groups be subject to criminal investigation — a major break from decades of past practice meant to insulate the Justice Department from political interference.”

Oddly, after all the lawfare thrown at Trump since 2020, the Times has the gall to characterize this as “a major break from decades of past practice meant to insulate the Justice Department from political interference.”

This comes amid hints that an indictment of former FBI chief James Comey is in the works, as noted by Stephen Kruiser in "The Morning Briefing." Are good things starting to happen?

The Times says the investigation of Soros is just the latest in the DOJ’s moves against “Mr. Trump’s perceived enemies.” Perceived? Really?

The “Old Gray Lady” also added Letitia James’s name to the list of those “perceived enemies.”

I’m no lawyer, but I’d say there’s more than perception going on here. These are all people who verifiably tried to jail and break Trump mentally and financially, and they lost. What’s worse for them is they now seem to have given Trump and his DOJ a breadcrumb trail to follow as they investigate.

The Times says the DOJ official who made the directive is a lawyer in the office of Deputy Todd Blanche. That lawyer is Aakash Singh. The Times says he sent the directive to “U.S. attorney’s offices in California, New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Detroit and Maryland, among others.”

According to the Times, Singh referred to a report from an organization called Capital Research Center, “which monitors liberal money in politics.” Singh requested that DOJ prosecutors “determine if the allegations were enough to justify opening criminal cases.”

Included in the DOJ directive, reportedly, is mention of the Open Society Foundations’ alleged funding of an organization that has been described as a front group for terrorism.

Before closing out its story by running cover for Soros, the Times referred back to a social media post Trump made in August in which he said Soros “should be charged with violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.”

That noise you hear is the sound of a boatload of $2,000-per-hour attorneys hopping planes to get started on mounting their counter-offense to the DOJ’s action. And so it begins.

