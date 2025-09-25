The Morning Briefing: Is Lucy Holding the Football With the Latest Comey News?

Top O' the Briefing

It's really not a big secret here in Morning Briefing Land that, of all the dirtbags from the early days of Trump Derangement Syndrome, I would most like to see James Comey in the orangest jumpsuit in the history of orange.

There are few bigger pieces of filth in the history of the federal government than James Comey. I know that's saying a lot, but here we are.

We talk a lot these days about the erosion of faith in our institutions. President Trump is doing his level-best to restore that faith, but so much of that damage was done under the Scranton Joe puppet presidency that the workload is daunting. A massive amount of that damage was done by Comey.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is tasked with the domestic security of the greatest republic in the history of humanity. When James Comey was in charge, he chose to make it his pathetic tantrum stage. When President Trump gave Comey a pink slip in early 2017, Jimmy boy was forever gripped in the throes of TDS.

We now have whispers that Comey's comeuppance is nigh. This is from Matt:

Brace yourselves, folks, because Washington is rumbling again. Former FBI director James Comey, once the darling of the anti-Trump press, now finds himself staring down the barrel of an indictment, according to the progressive stronghold MSNBC and insiders familiar with the probe. That’s right: for all the years Democrats lionized Comey as the fierce guardian of the “Russia collusion” narrative, the tables may be turning in spectacular fashion. MSNBC broke the news on Wednesday afternoon that Comey is on the verge of facing criminal charges. Anchor Katy Tur told viewers, “Three sources familiar tell MSNBC former FBI director James Comey is expected to be indicted in the coming days.”

This could have been dismissed as garden variety MSNBC pants-wetting, but other sources since kinda/sorta backed up the story.

Nobody wants the subversive human filth that is James Comey to be brought to justice for his abuse of power more than I do. I'm just not sure that any of this is going to happen, though.

It's interesting that Drooling Joe Biden's autopen didn't give Gangly James some blanket immunity. I think that — no matter that he's been a loyal lap dog since — they're still seething because he didn't give Hillary Clinton a hall pass in 2016.

Looking back on threats to the Republic since the Revolution, few stick out more than all 6'8" of James Comey. He didn't even try to hide himself. He worked from within to try and destroy a presidency.

This is one of those situations where I would love it if you could all pile on and say, "You were wrong, Kruiser!" I'm just not sure that our Comey orange jumpsuit dreams are going to come true. Let's just say that my skepticism about the judiciary swells with every passing day. Our only hope at this point is that some of them get it right.

The reason that I can't get too worked up about the idea of James Comey being indicted for anything is because I want it so much. Nothing sound and logical there, but a legit feeling from a guy who has been around politics for a while. There are things that in a sane universe should happen, but we don't live there.

Still, I hang on to hope. Just a tiny sliver.

Advertisement

