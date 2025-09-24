Here’s What the FBI Found in John Bolton’s Office

The FBI raided John Bolton’s office and home last month and exposed yet another former government official who mishandled classified documents. Democrats and their media allies spent years screaming about Donald Trump’s document handling, stayed completely silent when Joe Biden had classified files in his garage, and now, predictably, aren’t losing any sleep over authorities catching one of their favorite anti-Trump Republicans with classified materials.

On August 22, federal agents raided Bolton’s Washington office and his Bethesda residence, walking away with a treasure trove of classified documents marked “secret,” “confidential,” and other sensitive designations. According to court filings, the materials reportedly span Bolton’s lengthy government career, including his time during the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush administrations from 1998 to 2006, covering everything from weapons of mass destruction intelligence to strategic communications and United Nations mission documents.

NEW: Newly disclosed docs reveal more about the potentially classified information John Bolton may have had in his office. An FBI agent catalogued 5 categories — including WMDs and the UN.



w/ @joshgerstein https://t.co/oggMvLB1j2 pic.twitter.com/vugA0Fjt8R — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 24, 2025

What makes this particularly rich is the timing and the player involved. Bolton, who made a career out of positioning himself as the principled conservative willing to stand up to Trump, now finds himself facing potential Espionage Act violations. The same man who positioned himself as a paragon of national security virtue apparently kept classified materials in his office decades after leaving government service.

The FBI’s investigation goes beyond simple document retention. Court filings reveal that agents are hunting for evidence of conspiracy to gather, transmit, or lose national defense information without proper authorization. That’s serious business, the kind that can land someone in federal prison for years.

The seriousness of the situation is huge considering that, according to federal investigators, a “foreign entity” successfully hacked Bolton’s AOL email account.

Bolton’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, who previously represented Hunter Biden, is doing what defense lawyers do: claiming that everything was above board and that many documents had been cleared through pre-publication review processes. However, that defense rings hollow when considering the scope of what investigators found. These weren’t just a few memos that slipped through the cracks; this was an extensive collection of sensitive materials spanning multiple administrations and covering some of our nation’s most closely guarded secrets.

This case also highlights the broader problem of Washington’s revolving door culture, where former officials routinely walk away with materials they claim are necessary for their post-government careers. Joe Biden, for example, had classified documents in his garage dating back to his days as a U.S. senator.

The fact that some of these documents in Bolton’s possession date back to the Clinton and Bush eras demonstrates just how long this problem has been festering. While Bolton built his reputation as a hawk who understood the importance of protecting American secrets, his alleged actions suggest a different reality, one where personal convenience trumped national security protocols.

As this investigation continues, Americans deserve answers about how a former national security advisor could allegedly retain classified materials for decades while using compromised email systems that foreign adversaries could access. The Justice Department must pursue this case with the same intensity it has shown in other high-profile document cases, regardless of Bolton’s political positioning or media relationships.

