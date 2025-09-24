Charlie Kirk's Producer Connects Jimmy Kimmel’s Rhetoric to Dallas ICE Shooting

Matt Margolis | 12:08 PM on September 24, 2025
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

On Wednesday morning, a sniper opened fire from a rooftop overlooking the Dallas ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) facility, critically injuring three people before turning the gun on himself. Authorities later found the shooter's body on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney's office. Investigators revealed that “rounds that were found near the suspected shooter contained messages that are anti-ICE in nature.”

Once again, we’re staring at the ugly face of left-wing violence. And the question practically asks itself: why does this keep happening? As these attacks mount, it’s hard to ignore the role of the left-wing media, which has spent years normalizing and moralizing political violence.

On Fox News Wednesday morning, Charlie Kirk’s friend and producer Andrew Kolvet pointed directly to Jimmy Kimmel’s rhetoric as part of the problem. Kolvet demanded an apology from Kimmel, who last week falsely smeared Kirk’s killer as a “MAGA Republican” and then refused to correct the record when he returned to the air Tuesday night after a brief suspension.

“I see everything as being connected,” Kolvet explained. “This shooting at an ICE facility—yeah, we don’t know all the details yet. I made some calls before coming on with you—and I’m being told that, you know, the thought is this person was attacking ICE.” He added, “Our prayers are with anybody who was caught up in this violence.”

“When somebody like Jimmy Kimmel says that the shooter of Charlie was MAGA, what he’s really saying is that it’s okay to lie about conservatives, that their lives don’t matter, that his political agenda and cultural agenda are more important than the life of my friend who was just taken from us and robbed from us.”

Kolvet pointed to a troubling pattern: “You see this with [Luigi] Mangione, you see this with Charlie Kirk, now you see it with this ICE facility. It’s not okay.”

He went further, blasting the way the left closes ranks to excuse itself: “When people like Jimmy Kimmel skirt the truth, when they refuse to take accountability for their actions, then that sends a signal that there’s a whole institutional machinery, apparatus that’s prepared to defend these evildoers, and that’s not okay.”

Exclusively for our VIPs: Jimmy Kimmel’s Non-Apology Just Made Things Worse

What’s needed, Kolvet said, is not excuses or half-hearted justifications but a full admission of guilt. “What we need is, ‘I’m sorry. I lied. I was wrong. And I won’t do it again. And my apologies to the Kirk family and Erika Kirk.’”

Kolvet’s words highlight the real danger of reckless, partisan smears. When cultural figures like Kimmel normalize demonizing conservatives, it creates the very climate where shootings like the one at the ICE facility become possible.

What happened in Dallas is bigger than one deranged shooter—it’s a symptom of an increasingly reckless moral environment. When figures like Jimmy Kimmel peddle lies about conservatives, they do more than score cheap political points; they dehumanize their opponents and invite even more tragedy. Until the left finds the courage to say, “enough,” the moral burden of these attacks lies squarely at their feet.

Violence against conservatives isn’t an accident—it’s the inevitable result of the left’s lies and smears that mainstream media refuse to condemn. PJ Media shines a light on the real story. Support honest reporting—become a PJ Media VIP with promo code FIGHT for 60% off exclusive content and ad-free browsing. America’s future depends on it.

