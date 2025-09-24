MSNBC Twists Itself Into Knots to Suggest That the Anti-ICE Shooter Was From the Right

The establishment media has learned absolutely nothing since the Charlie Kirk shooting earlier this month, and the coverage of today’s horrific tragedy in Dallas proves it. Once again, when facing clear evidence of left-wing violence, the pundits and talking heads are twisting themselves into knots trying to pin the blame on the right.

This morning, a gunman attacked an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas, unleashing terror before ultimately taking his own life in the early hours of September 24.

According to recent reports, two people are dead, two more are injured, and the FBI has confirmed that the shooter had anti-ICE messages written on his bullet casings.

FBI Director Kash Patel released a photo of the recovered casings during a press conference, showcasing the shooter’s scrawled hatred for ICE. The details are still coming in, but it is already blatantly obvious that this was a politically motivated attack targeting federal authority in the immigration fight. Instead of grappling with the radical rhetoric that has fueled this kind of violence, the corporate media is deflecting because it knows exactly where that leads.

As PJ Media previously reported, Democrats have been using incendiary rhetoric against ICE agents, smearing the agency as inhumane and, in some cases, outright comparing federal officers to the Gestapo. The left has mainstreamed the narrative that ICE is the enemy, and when someone acts on that message, the media suddenly want to pretend the ideology behind it is irrelevant.

Worse, they’ll invent convoluted theories about supposed right-wing influence.

That’s what happened when MSNBC invited former FBI official Christopher O’Leary to weigh in on the shooting with some of the dumbest analysis you’ve ever heard.

“I don’t know if the rooftop trend is going to be a thing,” O’Leary mused, as if rooftop sniping were some kind of passing social fad. He suggested recent shooters may have simply chosen “the best vantage point” by coincidence.

Real top-notch analysis there.

From there, O’Leary stretched logic beyond recognition. He compared the Dallas attack to the 2019 Christchurch massacre, saying, “The irony with the writing, the first time we really saw that was Brenton Tarrant in the Christchurch shootings, shooting in a mosque in New Zealand. And he was a fierce white supremacist and neo-Nazi, and wrote all over his weapon and his rounds of very hateful information.”

“So to see this coming from, you know, potentially, the other side of the political spectrum is a little strange, because it is not something… I don’t know why you would use a tactic that a famous white supremacist who has been revered and copycatted over the years by other white supremacists," he added. "Why would you do that?”

So the shooter must actually be from the right? Is that what he’s trying to say?

It’s amazing to think this so-called expert was so eager to reach back six years to a crime in New Zealand instead of acknowledging far more recent examples here at home of left-wing terrorists doing the same thing. Like Tyler Robinson scrawling left-wing messages on his rounds, or Luigi Mangione doing the same last year.

JUST IN: MSNBC suggests that leftist terrorists who are writing political messages on bullets are actually being influenced by right-wingers.



"Brenton Tarrant, a fierce white supremacist and neo Nazi wrote all over his weapon and his rounds."



"So to see this coming from… pic.twitter.com/7qyYGJwjvx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 24, 2025

The Dallas shooting is the direct consequence of the heated, reckless rhetoric the left has aimed at ICE. But the mainstream media, yet again facing another case of left-wing violence, cares more about protecting its preferred narrative than the facts.

