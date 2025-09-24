MSNBC Twists Itself Into Knots to Suggest That the Anti-ICE Shooter Was From the Right

Matt Margolis | 4:41 PM on September 24, 2025
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The establishment media has learned absolutely nothing since the Charlie Kirk shooting earlier this month, and the coverage of today’s horrific tragedy in Dallas proves it. Once again, when facing clear evidence of left-wing violence, the pundits and talking heads are twisting themselves into knots trying to pin the blame on the right.

Advertisement

This morning, a gunman attacked an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas, unleashing terror before ultimately taking his own life in the early hours of September 24.

According to recent reports, two people are dead, two more are injured, and the FBI has confirmed that the shooter had anti-ICE messages written on his bullet casings.

FBI Director Kash Patel released a photo of the recovered casings during a press conference, showcasing the shooter’s scrawled hatred for ICE. The details are still coming in, but it is already blatantly obvious that this was a politically motivated attack targeting federal authority in the immigration fight. Instead of grappling with the radical rhetoric that has fueled this kind of violence, the corporate media is deflecting because it knows exactly where that leads.

Recommended: Here’s What the FBI Found in John Bolton’s Office

As PJ Media previously reported, Democrats have been using incendiary rhetoric against ICE agents, smearing the agency as inhumane and, in some cases, outright comparing federal officers to the Gestapo. The left has mainstreamed the narrative that ICE is the enemy, and when someone acts on that message, the media suddenly want to pretend the ideology behind it is irrelevant.

Worse, they’ll invent convoluted theories about supposed right-wing influence.

Advertisement

That’s what happened when MSNBC invited former FBI official Christopher O’Leary to weigh in on the shooting with some of the dumbest analysis you’ve ever heard.

“I don’t know if the rooftop trend is going to be a thing,” O’Leary mused, as if rooftop sniping were some kind of passing social fad. He suggested recent shooters may have simply chosen “the best vantage point” by coincidence.

Real top-notch analysis there.

From there, O’Leary stretched logic beyond recognition. He compared the Dallas attack to the 2019 Christchurch massacre, saying, “The irony with the writing, the first time we really saw that was Brenton Tarrant in the Christchurch shootings, shooting in a mosque in New Zealand. And he was a fierce white supremacist and neo-Nazi, and wrote all over his weapon and his rounds of very hateful information.”

“So to see this coming from, you know, potentially, the other side of the political spectrum is a little strange, because it is not something… I don’t know why you would use a tactic that a famous white supremacist who has been revered and copycatted over the years by other white supremacists," he added. "Why would you do that?”

So the shooter must actually be from the right? Is that what he’s trying to say?

It’s amazing to think this so-called expert was so eager to reach back six years to a crime in New Zealand instead of acknowledging far more recent examples here at home of left-wing terrorists doing the same thing. Like Tyler Robinson scrawling left-wing messages on his rounds, or Luigi Mangione doing the same last year.

Advertisement

The Dallas shooting is the direct consequence of the heated, reckless rhetoric the left has aimed at ICE. But the mainstream media, yet again facing another case of left-wing violence, cares more about protecting its preferred narrative than the facts.

The establishment media continues to ignore the truth about left-wing violence, twisting facts to blame the right. The Dallas attack proves this dangerous narrative persists. PJ Media uncovers what the mainstream won’t: the real story behind the headlines. Support fearless conservative journalism—join PJ Media VIP today with promo code FIGHT for 60% off. Don’t wait, stand with the truth now!

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to tips@mattmargolis.com

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE ICE MEDIA BIAS TERRORISM

Recommended

PSST! Come Read Antifa's Official Insurrection Guidelines Stephen Green
Here’s What We Know About the Anti-ICE Shooter Matt Margolis
DAMN, SON: JD Vance Unleashes on Democrats Following ICE Shooting Sarah Anderson
Tables Turned on This Year's Shutdown Theater Rick Moran
Charlie Kirk's Producer Connects Jimmy Kimmel’s Rhetoric to Dallas ICE Shooting Matt Margolis
Dallas ICE Shooting Proves Democrat Rhetoric Is Fueling Deadly Violence Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Kruiser's (Almost) Daily Distraction: Will Somebody PLEASE Tell the Old Commies About Viagra
Major League Baseball Will Go Robot in 2026 for Ball and Strike Calls
Why Did Erika Kirk Forgive 'That Man'?
Advertisement