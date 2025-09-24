Can We Expect a James Comey Indictment ‘In the Coming Days’?

Brace yourselves, folks, because Washington is rumbling again. Former FBI director James Comey, once the darling of the anti-Trump press, now finds himself staring down the barrel of an indictment, according to the progressive stronghold MSNBC and insiders familiar with the probe. That’s right: for all the years Democrats lionized Comey as the fierce guardian of the “Russia collusion” narrative, the tables may be turning in spectacular fashion.

MSNBC broke the news on Wednesday afternoon that Comey is on the verge of facing criminal charges. Anchor Katy Tur told viewers, “Three sources familiar tell MSNBC former FBI director James Comey is expected to be indicted in the coming days.”

Tur added, “The full extent of the charges being prepared against Comey is unclear,” before bringing in MSNBC justice and intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian and senior investigative correspondent Carol Leonnig for analysis.

Leonnig explained, “We have some sources who say that for several weeks now, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Virginia, and actually in offices that are potentially much further south than Alexandria, have been eyeing ways to indict Comey, and they are getting very much closer.”

She continued, “They are arguing that Comey — there is evidence to suggest Comey lied to Congress in his testimony on The Hill in September of 2020.”

Leonnig pointed out that the clock is running out for prosecutors. “For viewers out in the audience who may not be legally as nerdy as me and Ken, I’ll just say that there’s a statute of limitations to charge people with the crime of lying to Congress, or perjury, and that’s five years. The five-year statute runs this month.”

According to CNN, prosecutors haven't made a decision yet.

Federal prosecutors are nearing a decision whether to bring possible perjury charges against former FBI Director James Comey, with a legal deadline expiring on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the investigation. The probe, run by federal prosecutors at the US Attorney’s Office for Virginia’s eastern district, is examining whether Comey made false statements during his September, 30, 2020, testimony to Congress on his handling of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, people familiar with the matter said. Prosecutors, under criminal law, generally would only have five years to the day to bring a charge. If a federal grand jury were to approve the case by next week, it would mark one of the highest-profile indictments of a political figure during President Donald Trump’s second term in office – and against one of the longtime figures whom Trump and his political allies detest the most from what they call the “deep state” of the federal government.

If the Justice Department truly brings charges, it will represent a seismic test of accountability inside the federal bureaucracy. For years, the media have shielded Comey as a noble martyr of the “resistance,” but if prosecutors finally hold him to the same laws that every American faces, there’s no going back. The public must demand transparency because, without it, this indictment risks becoming just another D.C. power play buried under the weight of spin.

