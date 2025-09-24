Apple TV Delays Release of New Series Following Charlie Kirk Assassination

Apple TV+ announced on Tuesday that they have decided to postpone the premiere of its new series, The Savant, a thriller starring actress Jessica Chastain, following the assassination of conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk.

A spokesperson for the company said the series, which was originally supposed to premiere on September 26, will now be on hold until a more appropriate release date.

“After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant,” the statement read. “We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.”

The reason for the postponement is due to the subject matter the series is based. The Savant was inspired by an article from 2019 that was published in Cosmopolitan, about a "top secret investigator known as the Savant," who infiltrated hate groups online "in an effort to stop large-scale attacks of domestic terrorism."

And given how Hollywood is infected with the liberal mind virus, you already know that the "domestic terrorists" in the series will be right-wing. Leftists will never admit or take responsibility for the mentally ill radicals that make up their ranks.

The left has made efforts in recent years to make the phrase "domestic terrorism" synonymous with conservatism. Every mass shooting or assassination — successful or otherwise — is subject to immediate speculation by liberal media and politicians who make assumptions that the shooter is from the right.

The latest example of these efforts in action is Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk's assassin, who the media tried to "whitewash" into being a conservative due to growing up in a right-leaning, Mormon household. Facts, those inconvenient little pests, revealed that Robinson had a transgender lover and spent a lot of time associating online with radical transgender activists and groups, with family members saying he abandoned the values he was raised with and ran to the left of the spectrum.

"It’s clear that The Savant is precisely the type of show America needs right now. It looks at a sector of mostly white male individuals who believe that America belongs to them. Fueled by hate, bigotry, xenophobia, and misogyny, they talk cruelly and candidly online about enacting harm and violence toward individuals or ‘others’ who they feel are unworthy of being in ‘their’ country. Nowhere in the show does it mention Donald Trump’s name, and other than depicting white nationalists in a negative light, The Savant is a straightforward, non-controversial character study — and a well-paced thriller — about one woman trying to stop domestic terrorism," Variety said in a report on the subject matter of the series.

Too bad the showrunner, Melissa James Gibson, isn't truly interested in tackling the issue of legitimate "domestic terrorism," because if that were her real endgame, radical transgender terrorist groups, who have carried out shootings at Catholic schools and other incidents of violence, would be a perfect and highly relevant example for the series to talk about.

Alas, The Savant is just left-wing propaganda, which will no doubt do far more harm to national discourse by throwing fuel on a fire that's still very much burning hot and bright.

