The FAFO Consequences of Trump Derangement Syndrome: Lawfare, Cancel Culture, and Murder

Future history books will draw a direct line between the #Resistance movement’s anti-Trump hysteria and the tragic escalation of American-on-American political violence, domestic terrorism, Big Brother censorship, vote-rigging, and lawfare — but not anytime soon.

Advertisement

I’m talking about history books over 50 years from now. (Too many “educators” with a vested interest in promoting a left-wing, anti-MAGA reality.)

But over the long arc of history, the truth has an uncanny knack at prevailing. As Ayn Rand noted, “You can ignore reality, but you can’t ignore the consequences of ignoring reality.”

Because the truth is the truth, whether you like it or not.

Sometimes, the truth is painful. Unforgiving. Cruel and uncaring. But until you recognize the truth for what it is — and not what you wished it would be — reality will continue to smack you upside the head. In the words of (Republican) President James Garfield, who was also a victim of left-wing political violence: “The truth will set you free, but first it will make you miserable.”

And today, the Democrats are miserable. It’s the one common denominator between all the warring factions on the left.

A small sample of headlines over the last two months:

Advertisement

But today’s Democrats aren’t miserable because they’ve finally — at long last — taken a long, hard look in the mirror. (Nah. Dealing with pesky reality will come later.) Instead, the opposite is true: They’re miserable over the unintended consequences of their own actions.

As the Bible says, “A man reaps what he sows.” Author Sarah Addison Allen phrased it a bit differently but echoed the sentiment: “Men of thoughtless actions are always surprised by consequences.”

In Gen Z culture, it’s called FAFO: F*** around and find out.

Which is why the Democratic Party is now the party of miserable, unhappy people: They’re in the “find out” stage.

They tried EVERYTHING to destroy Donald Trump and the MAGA movement: Cancel culture. Lawfare. Excommunicating pro-Trump family members. Banning conservatives from the media. Gerrymandering. Name-calling and doxxing. Horrible personal attacks. Dehumanizing language. Downplaying leftwing violence.

And they felt perfectly entitled to do so, because Trump, after all, was “literally Hitler.” That’s the power of dehumanizing language: If you listen to it long enough, the enemy ceases to be a flesh-and-blood human.

Instead, the enemy becomes a monster — and it’s morally permissible to hunt and kill monsters.

In fact, it’s your moral obligation.

Most of the Democrats’ actions, however misguided, followed clear, linear logic: If Trump is “literally Hitler,” an “enemy of democracy,” and an “existential threat to our country,” then it’s sensical to weaponize government apparatus against him — even when doing so is technically illegal.

Advertisement

Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson warned in the 1949 case Terminiello v. City of Chicago of the danger in turning “…the constitutional Bill of Rights into a suicide pact.” But our Founding Fathers also championed this idea:

A strict observance of the written law is doubtless one of the high duties of a good citizen, but it is not the highest. The laws of necessity, of self-preservation, of saving our country when in danger, are of higher obligation. To lose our country by a scrupulous adherence to the written law, would be to lose the law itself, with life, liberty, property and all those who are enjoying them with us; thus absurdly sacrificing the ends to the means. —Thomas Jefferson

From the radical left’s point of view, they’re still defenders of democracy, heroes of the republic, and American patriots… even when they tried lawfare, bogus legal charges, Cancel Culture, and decidedly non-democratic means to destroy the Evil Orange Monster.

It’s not their fault, you see. Trump made ‘em do it.

But their one logical inconsistency is now biting the Donkeys on their jackarse: For some strange reason, it never dawned on them that the other side could use the same exact tactics against them.

(And as far as logical oversights go, yikes! That one’s a doozy.)

It’s weird. Be like a husband cheating on his wife with the next-door neighbor, and then being flabbergasted when she files for divorce and jumps into the arms of another man: “How could she?!”

Advertisement

The Democratic Party is shocked. SHOCKED, I tell you!

Because, over the last few days, so-called cancel culture was used against a good, kindhearted liberal like Jimmy Kimmel, merely because he spread misinformation about a major political assassination. (That’s not how this is supposed to work!)

GOP-led states are optimizing gerrymandering, a time-honored tool for Democrats to manipulate representative democracy. As we noted last month:

Trump received 1.25 million votes in Massachusetts, winning 36% of the vote. The state has zero Republicans in the House.

Trump received 737,000 votes in Connecticut, winning 42% of the vote. The state has zero Republicans in the House.

Trump received 423,000 votes in New Mexico, winning 46% of the vote. The state has zero Republicans in the House.

Trump received 2.49 million votes in Illinois, winning 43.5% of the vote. Out of their 17 congressmen, there are only 3 Republicans.

Trump received 3.6 million votes in New York, winning 43.3% of the vote. Out of their 26 congressmen, there are only 7 Republicans.

Trump received 6.1 million votes in California, winning 38.3% of the vote. Out of their 52 congressmen, there are only 9 Republicans. Which makes their howling, screaming, and hysterics over Texas’ redistricting plans rather suspect: Right now, Texas — which hasn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate in 50 years! — has 38 congressional seats, with 25 Republicans and 13 Democrats. That’s a ratio far more forgiving than the RIDICULOUSLY gerrymandered districts in Blue States! But this is the strategy that’s kept the Democrats afloat, in good times and bad. When Obama won the presidency in 2008, the Democrats won 52.9% of the votes in House elections… which somehow led to them controlling 59.1% of all the seats in the House of Representatives!

Advertisement

And now, lawfare is coming for the #Resistance crowd who flouted legal precedent and invented novel legal theories to jail their political enemies. Once again, the Democrats are SHOCKED:

Never mind that just a few years earlier, Democrats like New York’s attorney general Letitia James ran for office under the explicit pledge to overturn a democratic election and remove Donald Trump from office.

She openly said so in her own campaign commercial:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

“I’m running for attorney general because I will never be afraid to challenge this illegitimate president when our fundamental rights are at stake… I believe that this president is incompetent. I believe that this president is ill-equipped to serve in the highest office of this land. And I believe that he is an embarrassment to all we stand for. He should be charged with obstructing justice. I believe that the president of these United States can be indicted for criminal offenses and we would join with law enforcement and other attorneys general across the nation in removing this president from office.” [emphasis added]

Advertisement

To most clear-eyed Americans, this is a classic example of FAFO: Today, Letitia James is under a federal investigation for mortgage fraud. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), of course, is SHOCKED and outraged:

Turning the agency "into an instrument that goes after his enemies, whether they're guilty or not... is the path to a dictatorship," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on CNN. "That's what dictatorships do."

From lawfare to gerrymandering to cancel culture to blaming leftwing violence on MAGA, the benefit of pretending that 0your political opponent is “literally Hitler” is obvious: It gives you a free hand to do whatever you want.

Because if your opponent is evil enough, the ends ALWAYS justify the means.

I’ll leave you with one final quote. It’s from The Simpsons, and at this point, it ought to be the official motto of the DNC:

“Why do things that only happen to stupid people keep happening to me?” —Homer Simpson

Yeah. I can’t imagine why.

One Last Thing: The Democrats are on the ropes, but make no mistake: The donkeys are still dangerous. 2025 will either go down in history as the year we finally Made America Great Again — or the year it all slipped through our fingers. We need your help to succeed! As a PJ Media VIP, you’ll receive exclusive access to our behind-the-paywall content, commenting privileges, and an ad-free experience. VIP Gold gets you the same level of “insider access” across our entire family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, Twitchy, Hot Air, and Bearing Arms). That means: More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING!

And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT, you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration!