BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey Indicted

Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted on charges of making false statements and obstruction of justice, marking a dramatic development in one of the most politically explosive feuds in modern American history. The move comes just days after President Donald Trump publicly demanded his Justice Department act “now” to pursue Comey and other political rivals, escalating what critics already describe as a clear weaponization of federal law enforcement.

The charges stem from Comey’s congressional testimony back on September 30, 2020, when he defended his handling of the Russia probe. Prosecutors allege that he lied to lawmakers about his management of that investigation, though the case has long been seen as shaky at best. Even Justice Department officials acknowledged deep misgivings. Several prosecutors questioned whether there was sufficient evidence to sustain charges at trial and warned of the obvious ethical concerns attached to such a politically targeted case.

“No one is above the law. Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement on X. “We will follow the facts in this case.”

Reporters asked Trump earlier in the day about a potential indictment.

“Well, I can't tell you what's gonna happen because I don't know yet,” he said. “Very professional people, uh, headed up by the attorney general and Todd... Todd Blanche, and, uh, Lindsey Halligan who's a very smart, good lawyer, very good lawyer. Uh, they're gonna make a determination. I'm not making that determin—I think I'd be allowed to get involved if I wanted … but I don't really choose to do so. I can only say that, uh, Comey's a bad person, he's a sick person. I think he's a sick guy actually. He did terrible things at the FBI and, uh, but I, I don't know. I have no idea what's gonna happen.”

President Trump on James Comey:



This story is breaking. Check back for more updates.

