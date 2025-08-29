The Morning Briefing: Democrats Want to Kill You If You Pray

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Non Qua Sequitur is off to discuss Fizzy Lifting Drinks at a Willy Wonka gathering of freelance intellectuals.

It's that simple.

The Democratic Party, champions of killing babies in the womb, want us dead.

The sad thing about this point in American history is that anything awful that I write about my political opponents is all too easy to back up. Social and mainstream media are filled with examples of "tolerant" leftists cheering on violence against anyone who doesn't agree with them.

Their elected leaders are out there cheering on the violence. They give themselves a pass because ORANGE MNA BAD. Hating President Trump is all the justification they need to act like thugs. The Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media twist themselves into knots in order to justify leftist vilolence.

Mostly peaceful protests, anyone?

As I noted in yesterday's Briefing, the Democrats' constant mockery of people who pray riles up people who have problems with religion. It's an incitement to violence. They're the ones who first made the rhetoric argument, now they have to live with it.

As I wrote yesterday, I'm now going to be carrying a gun to Mass every Sunday. It's insane that we've gotten to this point, but the Democrats are, in fact, insane. People of faith have to protect ourselves from the Trump Derangement Syndrome psychosis that plagues the Democrats. As long as they are telling the faithful that violence is a valid response, every conservative is at risk.

The Democrats are too effete to fight an outright civil war. As I wrote yesterday, they'd rather have the victim groups they've beaten into submission do their dirty work. They're gunning for us, though, all the while they're trying to take our guns.

That's the thing.

Everything Isn't Awful

Look at this monkey's reaction to a century egg, a traditional Chinese delicacy pic.twitter.com/aS4luGKqk8 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) August 28, 2025

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

08/28/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR FRIDAY, AUGUST 29, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV: Scripps

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Axios

Secondary Print: McClatchy

New Media: World News Group

Radio: SRN



EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



THE PRESIDENT has no public events scheduled

