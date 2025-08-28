JD Vance Champions Prayer as a Response to Crisis

After the horrific mass shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school on Wednesday, multiple shameful individuals took the opportunity to attack prayer and Christianity. The vice president challenged this disturbing behavior.

On Friday morning, Vance posted on X, “It is shocking to me that so many left wing politicians attack the idea of prayer in response to a tragedy.” Turning to God in sorrow is a natural and praiseworthy response to tragedy, and when people are newly grieving, it is an entirely inappropriate time to air one’s disdain for their faith.

The vice president, who is a practicing Catholic, added, “Literally no one thinks prayer is a substitute for action. We pray because our hearts are broken and we believe that God is listening.”

Of all the weird left wing culture wars in the last few years, this is by far the most bizarre. “How dare you pray for innocent people in the midst of tragedy?!”



What are you even talking about? — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 28, 2025

Former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki put her own atheism on display as she raved that prayer is ineffectual. “Prayer is not freaking enough. Prayers does not end school shootings. prayers do not make parents feel safe sending their kids to school. Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers [sic],” she viciously lectured in an X post. No doubt she believes that depriving more law-abiding citizens of guns will stop shootings by mentally ill people like the anti-Trump transgender shooter, even as her party praises and glorifies the mental illness from which he suffered.

Vance responded, “We pray because our hearts are broken. We pray because we know God listens. We pray because we know that God works in mysterious ways, and can inspire us to further action. Why do you feel the need to attack other people for praying when kids were just killed praying?”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (pictured above) was almost worse than Psaki, considering that the country was listening for what he’d say, and he chose to say this: “And don't just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying. It was the first week of school. They were in a church.” This is precisely why mocking the value of prayer is so utterly inappropriate, mayor.

Frey proved himself even more of an insensitive ideologue when he began whining later that people were pointing to the shooter's mental illness, the belief that he could alter his sex, as a contributing factor in motivating him to spray innocent kids with bullets at church. “I have heard about a whole lot of hate that’s being directed at our trans community,” Frey griped. “Anybody who is using this … as an opportunity to villainize our trans community, or any other community out there, has lost their sense of common humanity.” So apparently it is all right to downplay the faith of the murdered children and their families, but not to point out that untreated mental illness can drive people to commit violent crimes.

And this is how you know there will be more tragedies, because the Democrats persist in always defending the criminal. They did so after the shooting at a Tennessee Christian school in 2023, trying to justify and excuse the vicious transgender shooter, and they are doing it again this time.

Yes, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, and unlike these anti-Christian leftists, we will also take action to reduce violent crime and empower citizens to protect themselves and their precious children.

