The Top Republican Lawmaker in California Now Supports Splitting the State in Two

One of the top Republican officeholders in California, Assemblyman James Gallagher, is preparing to present a plan that would split off the extreme leftist coastal counties of the state from the more conservative inland counties.

According to a report in the New York Sun, the new state would be known as "Inland California" and would comprise "all counties in California, except for most of those that lie along the Pacific Coast and those that surround the liberal San Francisco Bay Area."

Gallagher, the Republican leader in the State Assembly, will introduce Assembly Joint Resolution 23, which calls for creating a new state comprising 35 inland California counties, including most of Northern California, the Sierra Nevada, the Central Valley, and the Inland Empire.

Gallagher says the measure will protect rural voters who are being disenfranchised by Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed redrawn congressional map, which would take five seats currently held by Republicans and put them in jeopardy. If successful, the Democrats will control all but four of California's 52 House seats.

Californians will vote on that proposed map in a referendum in November.

"It's something that we have to do because we are being stripped of our representation and the costs and the burdens fall upon us and they have fallen upon for far too long and it has gotten to be totally untenable," Gallagher said.

New York Sun:

He says that Sacramento Democrats have for too long ignored the day-to-day needs of average people who are bearing the cost of high gas prices, utility bills, and government regulations. “I think of the blue collar worker who’s commuting to a job, maybe a refinery that’s about to get closed and has to stop at that gas station and has the pain at the pump that far too many of us feel,” he told reporters at the state capital on Wednesday. “I think of the single mom who’s trying to get by where the rent’s too high, and then gets her [utility] bill that’s once again increased.” Mr. Gallagher argued that those same “forgotten” people are being stripped of this representation even further by Mr. Newsom, who is waging a campaign to draw congressional Republicans out of their seats next year.

“Those forgotten people — mostly in the inland counties of this state — they have no voice, and in fact, now even worse, their representation could be completely stripped by the ‘Gavin-mander’ proposal, Prop 50, that’s been put on the ballot,” Gallagher said.

Before I hear from everyone in the comments telling me I'm loony for even thinking something like this is possible, there's as much chance of Prop 50 becoming California law as there is of Gavin Newsom becoming president. It would be economic suicide for coastal California to allow a couple of hundred billion dollars in agriculture, timber, fish, and cattle to leave the state. Similarly, the banking, insurance, and financial power of the coast is needed for "Inland California" to function.

The two sides need each other. They exist in a symbiotic relationship. Talk of splitting is silly. Or is it?

Gavin Newsom is an arrogant a-hole and has alienated many moderate and conservative voters in the state. And the hyper-radical assembly Democrats keep pushing the party further and further left.

Who knows what will happen in 5 to 10 years?

