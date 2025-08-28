Tim Walz Mocked Trump’s Crime Crackdown Before Mass Shootings

Catherine Salgado | 5:50 PM on August 28, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Just a few days ago, Minnesota Governor and failed contender for the vice presidency Tim Walz mocked Donald Trump’s violent crime crackdown. Then two mass shootings occurred this week in Minneapolis. Maybe we need the National Guard there too before more innocent children are killed by crazed leftists.

Advertisement

Walz, in his usual angry diatribe style, bellowed, “But what we have to be clear about is, don't take the bait. It boggles my damn mind that in the midst of a military takeover of our cities and the attempt to go into others, the flaunting of the rule of law, the cruelness and the unconstitutional nature of the way they're attacking our neighbors, that the press finds the need to talk about, oh, there's a division in the Democratic Party. There's a division in my damn house, and we're still married and things are good.”

Trump federalizing the police force and sending the National Guard to clean up Washington, D.C., and possibly other cities is not a military takeover. It is a last-ditch effort to protect American citizens from the massive plague of violent crime cursing so many Democrat-run cities.

But Walz is so fixated on bashing Trump that he refuses to recognize the dangers threatening his own citizens right under his nose. The silliness of his ensuing ramble shows just how out of touch he is: “We are strong because we challenge each other. We are strong because we're held accountable. We're strong because we believe that there's a place for everyone here. Think of how easy it would be to be a damn Republican. Oh, what should I wear today? This stupid freaking red hat. What should I say today? I don't know. Just make sure it's cruel. Who do we listen to, that guy? Oh, the felon in the White House.” Unlike the many felons and criminals in the Democrat Party. Amazing how the Dems who call everyone they dislike a Nazi still pretend Republicans are the cruel ones.

Advertisement

RelatedTrans-ing Hurts Young People: Gender Clinic Ex-Employee Speaks Out After School Shooting

The main point, however, is just how determined Walz is to ignore the violent crime crisis that is costing innocent lives. Addressing violent crime should not be a political or partisan issue. And yet it has become just that.

The two children who were killed at Annunciation Catholic School should still be alive. Shooter Robert “Robin” Westman had a track record over years of mental illness, particularly his conviction that he was transgender, but also his hatred for Jews, Christians, and Donald Trump. But our authorities refuse to take mental illness seriously anymore, and they even actively glorify transgenderism. Unsurprisingly, that leads to heartbreaking tragedies like the Catholic school shooting.

But there had already been a mass shooting in Minneapolis on Tuesday. While no children were apparently involved, one man was killed, another person was put in critical condition, and several more were injured for seven victims in all. The shooter stepped out of his car and fired at a group opposite a high school before fleeing the scene.

Advertisement

Will Democrats ever prioritize the safety and security of Americans over their own pro-crime ideology? Too many innocent people have been sacrificed to the Democrat death cult.

Support our work at PJ Media so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP MASS SHOOTING MENTAL HEALTH MINNESOTA

Recommended

Meet the Latest Gun-Totin' Christian Democrat Who Has Republicans Running Scared! Athena Thorne
Thursday Essay: Ukraine Found Russia’s Weak Spot — and It’s ON FIRE Stephen Green
Sunny Ways? Canada’s Rainy Days David Solway
As Long as We're Talking About Trans Killers, a Word About Portland's Anti-ICE Trantifa Thugs Victoria Taft
The Low Voter Turnout Paradigm Now Favors the GOP With Potentially Startling Implications Rick Moran
This Truth Bomb on Trans Violence Is a Must Watch Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

It's a New Day at PJ Media!
Starve the Leftist Trolls of Oxygen and Leave Them Gasping for Relevance
Why They Kill Children: The Triad of Protection Is Broken — and the Fallout Is Deadly
Advertisement