Tim Walz Mocked Trump’s Crime Crackdown Before Mass Shootings

Just a few days ago, Minnesota Governor and failed contender for the vice presidency Tim Walz mocked Donald Trump’s violent crime crackdown. Then two mass shootings occurred this week in Minneapolis. Maybe we need the National Guard there too before more innocent children are killed by crazed leftists.

Walz, in his usual angry diatribe style, bellowed, “But what we have to be clear about is, don't take the bait. It boggles my damn mind that in the midst of a military takeover of our cities and the attempt to go into others, the flaunting of the rule of law, the cruelness and the unconstitutional nature of the way they're attacking our neighbors, that the press finds the need to talk about, oh, there's a division in the Democratic Party. There's a division in my damn house, and we're still married and things are good.”

Two days ago, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz attacked President Trump for deploying National Guard to cities to restore safety and crackdown on crime: pic.twitter.com/tN2f4VfOlB — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 27, 2025

Trump federalizing the police force and sending the National Guard to clean up Washington, D.C., and possibly other cities is not a military takeover. It is a last-ditch effort to protect American citizens from the massive plague of violent crime cursing so many Democrat-run cities.

But Walz is so fixated on bashing Trump that he refuses to recognize the dangers threatening his own citizens right under his nose. The silliness of his ensuing ramble shows just how out of touch he is: “We are strong because we challenge each other. We are strong because we're held accountable. We're strong because we believe that there's a place for everyone here. Think of how easy it would be to be a damn Republican. Oh, what should I wear today? This stupid freaking red hat. What should I say today? I don't know. Just make sure it's cruel. Who do we listen to, that guy? Oh, the felon in the White House.” Unlike the many felons and criminals in the Democrat Party. Amazing how the Dems who call everyone they dislike a Nazi still pretend Republicans are the cruel ones.

The main point, however, is just how determined Walz is to ignore the violent crime crisis that is costing innocent lives. Addressing violent crime should not be a political or partisan issue. And yet it has become just that.

The two children who were killed at Annunciation Catholic School should still be alive. Shooter Robert “Robin” Westman had a track record over years of mental illness, particularly his conviction that he was transgender, but also his hatred for Jews, Christians, and Donald Trump. But our authorities refuse to take mental illness seriously anymore, and they even actively glorify transgenderism. Unsurprisingly, that leads to heartbreaking tragedies like the Catholic school shooting.

But there had already been a mass shooting in Minneapolis on Tuesday. While no children were apparently involved, one man was killed, another person was put in critical condition, and several more were injured for seven victims in all. The shooter stepped out of his car and fired at a group opposite a high school before fleeing the scene.

Will Democrats ever prioritize the safety and security of Americans over their own pro-crime ideology? Too many innocent people have been sacrificed to the Democrat death cult.

