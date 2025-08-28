Trans-ing Hurts Young People: Gender Clinic Ex-Employee Speaks Out After School Shooting

A woman who worked for years in a clinic focused on “gender transitioning” kids is speaking out on the harms of LGBTQ ideology to young people after a transgender shooter killed Minneapolis schoolchildren Wednesday.

Jamie Reed, a whistleblower who worked previously at St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s Pediatric Transgender Center, went on Fox News to discuss with Jesse Watters how gender transitioning kids like the Minneapolis Catholic school shooter and “transgender” Robert Westman leads to physical and mental harm, tragedy, and even violence.

Reed told Watters, “I actually participated in medicalizing young people for almost five years, and what I saw was that we were harming these kids. They were not getting better. Often, their mental health was getting worse.”

Something detransitioners (former transgenders) mention is that they were often told by medical professionals that they were doomed to commit suicide if they did not transition. Instead, the young people found out that mutilating their bodies, receiving cross-sex hormones, and play-acting at being the opposite sex simply exacerbated their depression and anxiety.

Reed continued, “We were tearing apart families. And we also have to recognize that gender ideology tears apart other facets of our social — of our society, it tears at sports and families and safety for women and safety for families and kids.”

She began to realize how horrific transgender ideology was on both an individual and a societal level. “And so the ideology as a whole, to me, just became something that I felt like I was participating in harming the exact same patients that my job was supposed to be to protect, to make them better," she stated. "I was making them worse.”

Read Also: Hero: Boy Says Friend Saved Him During School Shooting

And as long as Democrats continue to glorify transgenderism and refuse to acknowledge that gender dysphoria is a mental illness that needs to be treated instead of validated, we will continue to see violence from transgenders. In recent years, we have seen a dozen or more mass shooters and murderers who identified as LGBTQ. This is not a coincidence. One type of mental illness can often breed another type of mental illness if it is not addressed. America is manufacturing a violent crime crisis.

As my colleague Sarah Anderson reported, Westman, who changed his name legally to Robin while he was still a minor and who expressed violent and disturbing antipathy to Christians, Jews, and Donald Trump, said in reference to his long hair that he only kept it “because it is pretty much my last shred of being trans. I am tired of being trans, I wish I never brainwashed myself.”

Unfortunately, he decided to end his own suffering by inflicting unimaginable suffering on the children and parents of Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. But the key point here is that Westman himself admitted to regret over his vain attempt to alter his biological sex. His mother, his medical professionals, and his politicians failed him. Then he transferred his hatred onto totally innocent kids. Thank you, Democrat Party.

