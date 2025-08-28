Want Proof Media Is Gaslighting You on the Minneapolis Shooting?

The mainstream media's coverage of the Minneapolis school shooting at Annunciation Catholic School represents perhaps the most brazen attempt at gaslighting the American public I've seen in a long time, if not ever. When a transgender shooter kills two children and wounds seventeen others during a Catholic mass marking the start of the school year, and authorities claim they have "no information to share on a motive," we're not dealing with incompetence—we're dealing with deliberate deception.

Robert "Robin" Westman didn't stumble into Annunciation Catholic School by accident. This wasn't some random act of violence that happened to occur at a house of worship. Westman, a biological male who “identified” as female, specifically targeted a Catholic institution during one of its most sacred gatherings. The twenty-three-year-old had legally changed his name at seventeen, according to court documents, transitioning from male to female identity years before carrying out this calculated attack.

The evidence of premeditation couldn't be clearer. Westman posted videos showcasing an arsenal of weapons intended for the assault, accompanied by a written manifesto that authorities have had in their possession since the attack. Yet Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara stood before cameras and declared, "I have no information to share on a motive."

Are you feeling deja vu from the 2023 Covenant School shooting yet? Somehow, the gaslighting is so much worse now.

What's in that manifesto tells the real story the media desperately wants to bury. Sources describe it as containing virulent antisemitic content, anti-Trump rhetoric, and what can only be characterized as the ravings of someone consumed by hateful left-wing ideology—not all that dissimilar to the rhetoric we hear from far left Democrats. One magazine allegedly bore the inscription "kill Donald Trump," yet when ABC News reported on "the name of President Trump written on the guns," they conveniently omitted the murderous intent behind those words—perhaps to leave viewers with the impression that the shooter was supportive of Trump.

ABC reporter refers to “the name of President Trump written on the guns” without mentioning that the message was “k*ll Donald Trump” pic.twitter.com/XuPvv5subK — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) August 27, 2025

The anti-Christian and specifically anti-Catholic sentiment permeating Westman's materials should surprise no one paying attention to the cultural moment we're living through. This indeed feels disturbingly similar to the 2023 Covenant School shooting, where authorities and media outlets performed similar gymnastics to avoid acknowledging the obvious targeting of a Christian institution by a transgender individual.

MSNBC's coverage reached peak absurdity when discussing potential "radicalization" drivers, pointing to factors like parenting, COVID effects, and video games. Anything, apparently, except the shooter's own explicitly stated hatred for Christians and conservatives.

"National Security Analyst" on MSNBC wonders what "radicalized" Robert "Robin" Westman — who was a man identifying as a woman, the Minnesota Catholic Church shooter.



"Maybe they have bad parenting...The effects of COVID...Young men are...being raised by video games..."



"People… pic.twitter.com/ahWgFH9IHf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 27, 2025

CNN's John Miller offered perhaps the most telling example of this coordinated obfuscation, describing the shooter's working motive as simply being "in pain" and noting mental illness, while studiously avoiding any mention of transgender identity or religious hatred. When pressed on the anti-Catholic elements, CNN guests argued that establishing such a motive would require "pushing together" facts—as if targeting a Catholic school during mass somehow lacks obvious intent.

WATCH: CNN’s John Miller mentions the video and notes left behind by the alleged Minneapolis Catholic church shooter, citing their mental illness and the working motive is “he was in pain,” but NOTHING about the shooter being transgender and that they hated Christians, Jews, and… pic.twitter.com/zYQWREdPUr — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 27, 2025

This coordinated effort to memory-hole inconvenient details about the Minneapolis shooting represents more than media bias—it's an assault on truth itself. Two children are dead, seventeen others wounded, because someone consumed by ideological hatred specifically chose to target Catholics at worship. The American people deserve honesty about what motivated this attack, not another exercise in narrative management designed to protect preferred political constituencies.

