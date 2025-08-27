This Truth Bomb on Trans Violence Is a Must Watch

The nation was left reeling Wednesday after a tragic shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, where a gunman killed two young children and injured several others. Authorities later identified the shooter as a transgender-identifying male with radical left-wing views—a detail the media was quick to downplay. Sadly, this has become an all-too-familiar pattern. Just as we saw after the 2023 Covenant school massacre in Nashville, the press is once again bending over backwards to bury the shooter’s transgender identity. On his Fox News program Wednesday night, Jesse Watters blasted the media for their blatant double standard.

In his monologue, Watters detailed cases of shootings, firebombings, and ideological extremism, and accused politicians of placing ideology over child safety.

Watters began with an unapologetic charge, linking a recent Catholic school shooting to a broader trend. “So a suicidal transgender who hates Trump's Christians and Jews shoots up kids at a Catholic school, and the media wants to take away your handgun. So how are we supposed to protect ourselves from trans shooters?” he asked, before accusing the press of deliberately ignoring what he sees as an undeniable pattern.

According to Watters, this is not an isolated phenomenon. “The media's bad at pattern recognition. We aren't. Just two years ago, another trans 20-something walked into a Christian school in Nashville with a rifle and shot three kids and three adults. They buried the manifesto and locked down the case. We've seen trans shootings in Colorado and in Maryland. They even shot up an ICE facility in Texas. And it seems like half of Antifa's trans. A couple of they-thems just got popped for firebombing Teslas.”

But when Watters raised this concern, he noted that officials like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey jumped to shut it down. He played a clip of Frey at a press conference earlier in the day when he said, “Anybody who is using this … as an opportunity to villainize our trans community or any other community out there has lost their sense of common humanity.... We should not be operating out of a place of hate for anyone.... We should be operating from a place of love for our kids.”

Watters pushed back again Frey’s statement.

“I don't hate anyone who thinks they're trans. I feel sorry for them. But statistically, the trans population has been prone to violence. That's not villainizing, that's reality, and if you can't recognize reality, you're in danger. We love the American people, especially American children, and if they're troubled and believe they're somehow a girl trapped in a boy's body, we wanna get 'em help. We don't wanna give 'em hormones and operate on them. Society shouldn't be trying to produce more trans kids.”

Watters continued, “We shouldn't be encouraging an emotional disorder, or whatever this is, and doctors should stop profiting from it. Great Britain ended child sex change surgeries. They said it's barbaric, and they're right. And politicians should stop elevating the trans issue like it's the civil rights struggle of the 21st century.”

Still, leftist leaders doubled down on proud declarations of sanctuary for the trans community. Watters dismissed such rhetoric as absurd. “So when your nine-year-old tells you he's a horse, do you let him sleep out in the barn and eat hay? What are we doing here? Just a few years ago, the psychiatric community classified transgenderism as a mental illness. Then doctors went woke and removed it as a condition, and now millions of young Americans are identifying themselves as trans and getting high fives. When someone has an illness, we should treat it instead of affirm it. We don't celebrate schizophrenia. We don't encourage depression.”

Watters then accused the Left of weaponizing children for political aims. “Teenagers are confused…. But the Left's weaponizing trans kids and turning them into culture warriors, and they've been turned loose against the Church, schools, and Trump. You see it, I see it. The trans clan has a militant wing, and it's out for blood. They're taking lives, defiling churches, and freaking everybody out.”

Watters got it exactly right. America’s ruling class knows there’s a disturbing connection between trans ideology and violence, yet they insist on burying the evidence under hollow slogans and woke talking points. The brutal reality is that a disturbing pattern has emerged — one that the Left dares not acknowledge because it undermines their sacred narrative. Instead, the media and politicians run interference, excusing and silencing the truth, while innocent Americans — especially our children — are left exposed as potential victims of an agenda they never asked for.