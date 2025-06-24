The Morning Briefing: Muzzle Mahmoud Khalil, and Other Fun Party Ideas

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Anzwyllae felt oddly uncomfortable around people who exhibited a casual disregard for butterscotch.

Advertisement

The original headline I thought of for this was a bit more scandalous, but I had just been telling Stephen Green on Monday's episode of "Five O'Clock Somewhere" that I'm trying to not go too over the top with headlines these days. I can be caustic without being dirty, At least that's what I'm telling myself.

The "Free Palestine" Hamas bootlickers are still poisoning Academia because there is only so much filth that the Trump administration can clean up at one time. The moral and ideological rot on our college campuses is ancient and deep and can't just be shooed away. There are scores of leftist idiots like this one that my Townhall colleague Sarah Arnold wrote about:

A Georgetown University professor is facing intense backlash after a shocking social media post in which he expressed "hope" that Iran would carry out a "symbolic strike" on a U.S. military base. The disturbing comment has ignited outrage across social media and sparked widespread calls for the professor to be fired. Dr. Jonathan Brown, the Alwaleed bin Talal chair of Islamic Civilization in the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, took to social media to call for Iran to attack a U.S. military base and mocked pro-Israel advocates. He made crude remarks regarding his enthusiasm for conflict. He claimed the real takeaways were that Iran can withstand attacks and that Israel would suffer heavily if it struck Iranian cities.

Not gonna lie, I got a chuckle out of "Islamic Civilization." When are they planning on starting to act civilized? The civilized world would like to know.

It's going to take a while to get people like Professor John Brown and the other academic Islamosimps away from the impressionable young minds of college students.

Advertisement

Harvard and Columbia have been the two primary university cesspools of the post-October 7, 2023 anti-Semitic Nazi revival in the United States. Columbia has given us the Mahmoud Khalil saga. He's the loudmouth foreign national, pro-terrorism subversive who became an instant cause célèbre for the "America Last" Democrats. He's a particular favorite of America's Dumbest Bartender — Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. That's the only hint anyone needs as to how toxic Khalil is.

As we are all painfully aware, a Trump Derangement Syndrome judge gave Khalil a Get Out of Detention Free for Now card last week. Sarah writes that Khalil wasted little time getting back to Columbia and firing up the "Free Palestine" slow kids crowd. Spoiler alert: the word "genocide" was used once or twice.

The United States of America has no obligation to indulge the anti-American screeds of non-Americans. The Democrats have tried to turn this into a free speech issue but it really leans more towards the national security issue side of things. Sarah reports that Khalil told his Columbia minions that "the U.S. government is a killing machine in Palestine and across the world." Hey, it sounds as if he doesn't like here — let's send him back to Algeria!

That's the thing though, isn't it? The America-haters who come here from somewhere else never want to go anywhere else — especially back to where they came from. In a world that hadn't gone completely insane, Mahmoud Khalil would be given a one-way ticket to go complain about the United States in a different country.

Instead, he's here polluting the minds of people who aren't old enough to know better. And Democrats.

Advertisement

As the lefties like to say: this isn't sustainable.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Is New York City About to Go Full Communist?

Trump Threatens Russia After Nukes Enter the Conversation

Democrats Got Caught in a Huge Lie About Trump’s Iran Strike

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. MIGA by Airstrike: Israel Targets Tehran’s Grip on Power

‘Time for Peace’: Trump Warns Iran, Reacts to Attack on U.S. Bases

Trump Announces Iran-Israel Ceasefire

60 Missing Kids Found in Florida During Largest Rescue in U.S. History

What This Muslim Doctor Did to a Jewish Congressman Wasn’t Quite in Line with the Hippocratic Oath

A Chick Was One of 'Our Boys' Who Bombed Iran. Mullahs and Democrats Hardest Hit.

SCOTUS Hands Big Immigration Win to Trump Administration

'No Matter the Personal Cost': Guess Who's Back at Columbia Shouting About Genocide?

Does Kamala Really Think This Will Revive Her Political Career?

Trump Insists Iran Nuke Sites ‘Totally Destroyed’

Flop, Eject, Suspend: NCAA Umpires Turn CWS Into a Farce

Explaining ‘America First’ to Dolts, Dummies, and Democrats. (And, Sadly, to Tucker Carlson.)

Islam and the Mafia: Ten Eerie Parallels

Parliamentarian Takes the BBB to the Byrd Bath

We Asked for President Trump to Deliver on Stopping Iran’s Nuclear Capabilities – and Boy, Did He

Townhall Mothership

Advertisement

Scarborough Shocks Viewers with Rare Defense of Trump’s Iran Strike: 'Any President Would've Done It'

Nuke Academia. Georgetown Professor Sparks Outrage After Saying He 'Hopes' Iran Strikes U.S. Base

Fetterman Pushes Back on AOC's Call for Impeachment Over Iran Strikes

Trump Promises to Campaign Against Rep. Thomas Massie, Who Criticized Iran Strike

+1. Attempted Attack on Michigan Church Highlights Need for Concealed Carry

Cam&Co. Mostly Good News for Maine Gun Owners as Session Draws to Close

Can N.C. Republicans Override Veto of Permitless Carry?

Four Years After New York Shuttered a Nuclear Plant, Gov. Hochul Announces Plans for a New One

Oh. MTG Big Mad at Trump

The UK Seems to Be Setting Aside Some of the Nuttier Elements of Trans Identity

#RIP. Mick Ralphs, Guitarist for Mott the Hoople and Bad Company, Passes Away

New: Lisa Murkowski Considers Bailing on GOP, Turning Independent

When You Lose ‘The View’: Co-Hosts Destroy Democrat Narrative About Trump Airstrikes

New York Times 'Family' Beat Reporter Goes After Secretary Sean Duffy, Family, Faith

'FIREBALL, B***H!' Watch U.S. Servicemembers in Qatar React to Interceptors Taking Down Iranian Missiles

Letitia James Mourns for the Lives Lost in Recent Days After Iranian Counter-Attack

VIP

This Is Why You Shouldn’t Trust the Media: The Santa Ana Arrest They Got Completely Wrong

What If the Right Lied Like the Left? A Conservative Thought Experiment

Somewhere in the Distance, a Dog Barked: When Patriotism Became a Gaffe

Democrats' Outrage Over the Iran Strike Is Pure Political Performance Art

What If the Right Lied Like the Left? A Conservative Thought Experiment

Advertisement

GOLD. 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay

Around the Interwebz

Nate Bargatze’s Next Act: Ushering In A New Era Of Family-Friendly Comedy Through Nateland Entertainment

So far, so good. With 1.2.2 update, Civilization VII tries to win back traditionalists

All Hail the Slop Bowl, Lunch of Our Ancestors

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

CANNOT WAIT.

POTUS Press Today

Tuesday, June 24, 2025



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV: Spectrum

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Christian Science Monitor

Radio: FOX

Secondary Print: CQ Roll Call

New Media: Reason Magazine



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Post

Radio: NPR

Additional Print: Politico, Reuters

New Media: Townhall



EDT

5:15 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



4:55 AM Out-of-Town Pool Call Time



6:00 AM THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route The Hague, Netherlands

South Lawn

Open Press



CEST

7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Pre-Credentialed Media



7:45 PM THE PRESIDENT greets the King and Queen of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

The Hague, Netherlands

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



8:20 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Family Photo

The Hague, Netherlands

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



8:30 PM THE PRESIDENT attends a Social Dinner

The Hague, Netherlands

Closed Press

Advertisement









Wednesday, June 25, 2025



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Caller

Radio: iHeartRadio

Secondary Print: Newsweek

New Media: Center Square



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Radio: NPR

Additional Print: WSJ, Reuters

New Media: Townhall



CEST

5:30 AM Out-of-Town Pool Call Time



8:15 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Photo Opportunity with the King and Queen of the Kingdom of The Netherlands

The Hague, Netherlands

Closed Press



8:25 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Breakfast with the King and Queen of the Kingdom of The Netherlands

The Hague, Netherlands

Closed Press



9:55 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in an Official Greeting and Pull-Aside with the NATO Secretary General

The Hague, Netherlands

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



10:20 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a NATO Family Photo

The Hague, Netherlands

Restricted Supplemental Pool



10:35 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a North Atlantic Council Plenary Session

The Hague, Netherlands

Restricted Out-of-Town Travel Pool



1:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Bilateral Meetings

The Hague, Netherlands

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Press Conference

The Hague, Netherlands

Pre-Credentialed Media



4:40 PM THE PRESIDENT departs The Hague, Netherlands en route The White House

The Hague, Netherlands

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



EDT

6:00 PM In-Town Pool Call Time



6:50 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

The White House

Open Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.