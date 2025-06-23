What This Muslim Doctor Did to a Jewish Congressman Wasn’t Quite in Line with the Hippocratic Oath

The classic version of the Hippocratic Oath has doctors swearing: “I will comport myself and use my knowledge in a godly manner.” Dr. Feras Hamdan, “a family medicine physician in Cleveland” who is “affiliated with medical facilities such as Cleveland Clinic and Ashtabula County Medical Center,” didn’t exactly comport himself in a godly manner in an incident involving Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio), but of course, that depends on which God one is looking to serve.

CNN reported Friday that Hamdan was “arrested after Miller filed and signed a complaint with police for aggravated menacing, as well as requested a protective order against him, according to police in Rocky River, a suburb of Cleveland.” Miller, who is Jewish, called 911 on Thursday morning and said: “I’m on the freeway. I have somebody who has cut me off, who is flipping me off, who is showing me a Palestinian flag, and is yelling to kill me.” This was Rep. Miller’s introduction to the respected Dr. Hamdan, who also screamed, “Death to Israel.”

Miller added: “I’m a little shaken at the moment because I got death threats.” He recounted: “I was just driving to work and I was cut off by a man in a Tesla who held up a Palestinian flag to me and then rolled down his window and said that ‘I’m going to cut your throat and your daughter’s.’ And he said ‘you’re a dirty Jew. I’m going to f**king kill you all, and I know who you are and where you live.’”

Miller later said: “I have a weapon on me. I’m glad I didn’t use it. But, I mean, what is going to happen? This guy just said he is going to kill me. And said he is going to kill my daughter who is almost two years old. And he cut me off and clearly was trying to hurt me.”

“What is going to happen?” is a good question. Feras Hamdan, MD’s practice is now listed on Google as “permanently closed,” but there is no public indication yet that Hamdan’s license to practice medicine has been suspended, or even if there is any inquiry underway that could lead to such a suspension.

Hamdan’s case is similar to that of another Muslim physician in Ohio, Lara Kollab, a former doctor of osteopathic medicine at the Cleveland Clinic. Kollab said on X, which was Twitter back then, that she would “purposely give all the yahood [Jews] the wrong meds.” In another tweet, she wrote: “Studying for my med micro final, came across this. Clearly, I pay attention in class and write very useful notes.” Accompanying that tweet was a handwritten note that read: “People who support Israel should have their immune cells killed so they can see how it feels to not be able to defend yourself from foreign invaders.”

Kollab’s Twitter feed was a cesspool of hatred for those she called “Jewish dogs.” She said: “walking through the streets of palestine is funny- every person who gets mad says something along the lines of ‘Allah yo5odhom el yahood’ [Allah will take them, the Jews].” She reveled in her own hatred: “so basically every mseba [insult] I say is directed at the yahood [Jews] haha. even if I do something really stupid I say ‘hebel yihbilhom el yahood’ [stupid stupid Jews] hehe.”

After lengthy deliberation, Kollab’s license to practice medicine was revoked in 2020, no doubt to the great relief of any Jewish patients she may have had.

Where might Hamdan and Kollab have gotten their seething hatred of Jews? Both referred to “Palestine,” but in both cases, their enmity is so intense that another source is likely in addition to their assessment of the situation in Gaza. The Qur’an tells Muslims that the Jews are the strongest of all people in hostility toward them (5:82), are accursed by Allah (9:30), and are always scheming against the Muslims (2:79; 3:75-3:78, 3:181, etc.). There is a great deal more antisemitic material in the Qur’an and Sunnah. If someone grows up hearing such material, and then has it compounded by false claims of Israeli genocide in Gaza, what might one do when one spots a Jewish congressman in his car?

In the Hippocratic Oath, doctors also pledge that they will “do no harm or injustice” to their patients. Feras Hamdan, like Lara Kollab before him, has shown himself incapable of that and should not be trusted to continue working as a physician.

The establishment media will never tell you about the source of the hatred that drives the likes of Feras Hamdan and Lara Kollab. But we will. Join PJ Media VIP today and use the promo code FIGHT for a 60% discount!