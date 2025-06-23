BREAKING ‘Time for Peace’: Trump Warns Iran, Reacts to Attack on U.S. Bases

After Iran’s rather pathetic and easily thwarted attack on American bases, President Donald Trump responded by urging the battered genocidal regime there to seek peace.

Trump labeled Iran’s missile attacks “very weak” and confirmed that no Americans were harmed, as the missiles were intercepted in time. He also urged Iran to seek peace, although it would be surprising if the regime did so sincerely, since it is fanatically and cultishly dedicated to fighting America (the “Great Satan”) and Israel. Trump is obviously hoping that Iran’s leaders will realize they cannot fight back in strength now.

On Truth Social Monday, Trump wrote, “Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was ‘set free,’ because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction. I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done.”

He added, “Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE. I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured. Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump subsequently and personally thanked the ruler of Qatar, who is allegedly distancing himself somewhat from his long track record of supporting Iran’s terror proxies to try and appease America. “I’d like to thank the Highly Respected Emir of Qatar for all that he has done in seeking Peace for the Region,” Trump posted. “Regarding the attack today at the American Base in Qatar, I am pleased to report that, in addition to no Americans being killed or wounded, very importantly, there have also been no Qataris killed or wounded.”

The president‘s final post as of the publication of this article was in his usual optimistic and ebullient style: “CONGRATULATIONS WORLD, IT’S TIME FOR PEACE!”

Iranian dissidents have been cheering on Israel and America in hopes of seeing the dictatorial and insidious regime there collapse in favor of the exiled crown prince’s return and the institution of a more secular, democratic form of government, which he promises.

Over the weekend, despite his insistence that America is not aiming to topple the Iranian regime altogether, Trump pondered the benefits that would occur if the mass murdering regime does ultimately collapse. “It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!” Trump posted.

This is a developing story, and PJ Media will continue to bring you updates on the evolving situation of the conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

