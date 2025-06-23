Trump Ponders Benefits of ‘Regime Change’ in Iran

Donald Trump is pondering the thoroughly evil and destructive nature of the current Iranian regime and asking the reasonable question — why shouldn’t we celebrate if this conflict between Israel and Iran results in a regime change?

The president posted on his Truth Social platform Sunday, “It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!”

Trump also wrote, “Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term! The white structure shown is deeply imbedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame. The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!”

The dictatorial and fanatical regime that Israel and the United States are battering in Iran is the biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world, it has vowed to obliterate Israel altogether through its terror proxies like Hamas and Hezbollah, and it proudly touts the goal of “death to America,” calling America the “Great Satan.”

The flags of Israel and the United States illuminate the Old City walls of Jerusalem this evening.



An unshakable bond 🇮🇱🇺🇸



📸 @ArnonBossani pic.twitter.com/JT5je3cv6L — Israel ישראל (@Israel) June 22, 2025

Ayatollah Khamenei himself said after Israel’s shock attack on Iran, “The armed forces will act with determination and destroy the despicable Zionist regime.” He gleefully celebrated the Oct. 7 atrocities and backed the Islamic terrorist groups attacking Israel ever since on multiple fronts. Khamenei has also repeatedly called for the assassination of American political leaders over the years, including Trump. But Trump hopefully has the last laugh.

Some conservatives have an ongoing and pervasive problem of being reactionaries, as for instance in this case, where some conservatives are responding with a trigger reaction of assuming that any Middle Eastern conflict in which we join forces to any degree, and any regime change in which we assist, is wholly unjustified and catastrophic. This is based on past experiences with presidents who were not interested in quick, complete, necessary, and effective strikes, not on a rational assessment of the current circumstances.

The reality is that the genocidal regime of Iran has been at war with the United States, including through its Jihadi proxies, for over four decades. Iranian agents have infiltrated our government in America. The commentators and politicians on both sides of the aisle pretending that we have no stake in fighting Iran are either ignorant or lying. As my colleague Robert Spencer wrote:

Those who are calling for an actual ceasefire, or for Israel to be restrained in striking Iran, are also ignoring the fact that for all of those 46 years of its existence, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been at war with the United States. As "The Complete Infidel's Guide to Iran" explains in detail, on Nov. 4, 1979, less than two weeks after the constitution of the new Islamic Republic was adopted, a group calling itself Muslim Students Following the Imam’s Line (that is, the Ayatollah Khomeini’s line) entered the U.S. Embassy compound in Tehran and took hostage the skeleton staff of sixty-six that was still serving there after the fall of the Shah… Four years later, Hezbollah, a creation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, first gained international notoriety when it perpetrated the Oct. 23, 1983, bombing of military barracks in Beirut, in which 241 American servicemen (including 220 Marines) and fifty-eight French military personnel were murdered.

And the bloody list goes on from there and extends up to our own day. The Iranian regime is fanatical in pursuing the Jihad that Islamic sacred texts command, and it absolutely believes that it is at war with the Judeo-Christian West and most particularly with America and Israel. This is why Trump sees that a regime change in Iran would be such a benefit.

Certainly, the Iranian people calling for the return of their shah and a democratic form of government, and the many victims of Iran-funded terrorism, would also love to see a regime change. But it would be a great benefit to us, too, as well as to the whole world, if the genocidal regime of Iran were to crash and burn thanks to Israel and the United States of America.

