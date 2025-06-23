Trump Insists Iran Nuke Sites ‘Totally Destroyed’

President Donald Trump declared that the nuclear sites in Iran targeted by American forces last week were utterly devastated and bashed leftist media trying to claim otherwise.

Trump posted Monday on Truth Social, “The sites that we hit in Iran were totally destroyed, and everyone knows it. Only the Fake News would say anything different in order to try and demean, as much as possible — And even they say they were ‘pretty well destroyed!’”

The president‘s comment came after the news that Iran had fired ballistic missiles at United States bases in Qatar and Iraq, although reportedly all of the missiles were intercepted before they were able to do any damage or injure anyone. This appears to have been a desperate pretense at doing something in retaliation for the destruction of Iranian nuclear sites, even as Iran likely does not have the capability or the courage to do anything more damaging.

"There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," Trump warned Iran on Saturday. "If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed, and skill."

The Iranian parliament did reportedly vote to close the Strait of Hormuz, a major trading route, but it is unclear if Iran actually can do so or if it is hoping to bluff ships into avoiding the strait.

Trump not only affirmed the destruction of the nuclear sites but also called out particular individuals and networks that are trying to downplay America’s success. “Working especially hard on this falsehood is Allison Cooper of Fake News CNN, Dumb Brian L. Roberts, Chairman of ‘Con’cast, Jonny Karl of ABC Fake News, and always, the Losers of, again, Concast’s NBC Fake News. It never ends with the sleazebags in the Media, and that’s why their Ratings are at an ALL TIME LOW — ZERO CREDIBILITY!”

“Allison” Cooper appears to be a mocking way of referring to Anderson Cooper, who vaguely cited unnamed officials to “caution it is too early to determine whether the country retains some nuclear capabilities.” Multiple news sites are claiming that Iran might have moved its uranium stockpiles from the nuclear facilities to make the potential strikes less effective, though the U.S. was not expected to strike when it did.

ABC’s Johnny Karl went on everyone’s least favorite show, “The View,” to whine about Trump, and Joy-less Behar greeted him by saying, “It’s always interesting when you come here and try to explain to our audience what’s going on because it’s pretty scary and confusing.”

Trump previously celebrated the strikes media is downplaying: “Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term! The white structure shown is deeply imbedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame. The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!” Trump posted.

We could be witnessing the collapse of the biggest terror-sponsoring regime in the world.

