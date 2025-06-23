BREAKING: Iran Launches Missiles At U.S. Bases in Qatar

In a move dripping with both desperation and stupidity, the mullahs in Tehran have apparently decided to test the resolve of President Donald J. Trump.

Reports indicate that Iran has launched a volley of seven ballistic missiles targeting American military bases in Iraq and Qatar. This is the predictable, impotent lashing out of a cornered regime, coming just days after the United States methodically dismantled Iran’s illicit nuclear infrastructure. The ayatollahs were given a clear choice between peace and annihilation, and it seems they have foolishly chosen the latter. For years, they grew accustomed to the weak-kneed appeasement of the Obama administration, which showered them with pallets of cash in the dead of night, and then, of course, that appeasement continued under the Biden administration.

Advertisement

They clearly forgot that those days are over. This isn't Obama or Biden’s America anymore.

Witnesses on the ground reported seeing multiple explosions in the air, a clear sign that the robust missile defense systems President Trump had the foresight to deploy to the region are working exactly as intended.

Multiple interceptors seen leaving Qatar during the Iranian ballistic missile attack against U.S. Al Udeid Air Base. pic.twitter.com/z8QMsjE67W — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 23, 2025

This wasn't a lucky guess; it was strategic planning. Trump and his team were anticipating this very move, ensuring our troops were protected. The president is scheduled to meet with his national security team this afternoon, and one can only imagine the menu of devastating options being prepared for his review.

Trump also warned the regime about retaliation Saturday night.

"There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," Trump warned. "If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed, and skill."

The arrogance of the regime is truly something to behold. Perhaps they thought the president was bluffing when he sent a personal message to the Ayatollah himself last week. "We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there — We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," Trump posted on Truth Social, effectively putting the turbaned tyrant on notice that he was living on borrowed time.

Advertisement

“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.…” pic.twitter.com/G6jdjccue9 — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) June 17, 2025

The message was simple: FAFO.

I guess they’re going to find out.

Iran just decided to find out what "FAFO" really means. The mullahs, emboldened by years of weakness from Obama and Biden, just made a catastrophic miscalculation by firing missiles at U.S. bases. Join PJ Media VIP today using the promo code FIGHT for a 60% discount to get the unfiltered facts and support our work. Don't let the legacy media dictate the narrative.