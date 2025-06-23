Trump Threatens Russia After Nukes Enter the Conversation

After a top Russian official reportedly tossed around the idea of providing nuclear weapons to Iran, President Donald Trump ominously threatened both dictatorial regimes.

Dmitry Medvedev reportedly announced that multiple countries were willing to give Iran nukes, which prompted Trump to warn both Russia and Iran against provoking the United States, bragging about U.S. nuclear submarines and the top-notch military “hardware” that we used to destroy Iranian nuclear sites and that could be used again.

It is, of course, a question whether Russia might not already have enabled Iran to achieve nuclear capabilities, which Israel and the United States destroyed last week. But speculation aside, even Russia should think twice before getting involved on Iran’s behalf.

Medvedev, who served as the president of Russia before becoming the deputy chairman of the nation’s Security Council, reportedly said, “The enrichment of nuclear material — and, now we can say it outright, the future production of nuclear weapons — will continue.” Russia has backed Iran’s nuclear program, and Vladimir Putin has already offered to mediate between Iran and Israel.

Medvedev shockingly added, according to Fox News, “A number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads.” This stunningly open and dangerous promise infuriated Trump, who quickly responded.

Trump delivered a somewhat humorous and wholly aggressive response to Russia’s big talk on Truth Social. “Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the ‘N word’ (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran?” Trump demanded.

Incredulously, the president asked again, “Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY. The ‘N word’ should not be treated so casually. I guess that’s why Putin’s ‘THE BOSS.’”

Trump then switched to boasting about America’s military capabilities, in what was obviously a veiled threat and warning to dictatorial regimes that might grow arrogant enough to poke the sleeping giant of the United States. “By the way, if anyone thinks our ‘hardware’ was great over the weekend, far and away the strongest and best equipment we have, 20 years advanced over the pack, is our Nuclear Submarines,” Trump stated.

He added, “They are the most powerful and lethal weapons ever built, and just launched the 30 Tomahawks — All 30 hit their mark perfectly. So, in addition to our Great Fighter Pilots, thank you to the Captain and Crew!”

Israel told the UK that America proved that it really does lead the free world last week. And indeed, it seems that Russia is choosing the wrong time to talk big about nukes. A doddering dementia patient is no longer in charge of our country. If there is one thing that the world should’ve learned from last week, it is that they cannot expect to bully the United States without consequences.

