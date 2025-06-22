Israel Tells UK: America Leads the Free World

Israel just used America’s successful strike on Iranian nuclear facilities to put the woke UK government in its place.

U.S. President Donald Trump proved himself the leader of the free world Saturday, Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa’ar tweeted, urging Great Britain to follow America’s lead in opposing Iran’s mass murdering regime. Unfortunately, since the woke idiots destroying Britain are fully dedicated to importing antisemitic Muslims who hate Israel, and condemned Israel’s “escalation,” that probably won’t happen.

Sa’ar explained Sunday, “Spoke with UK Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy and told him that the U.S. acted as the leader of the free world yesterday. Western civilisation must back the US now.”

In the UK, sad to say, Western civilization is rapidly dying, but hope reigns eternal. “Now the international community must enforce a change in Iran's destabilizing behavior, promotion of terrorism and nuclear and ballistic missile programs,” Sa’ar argued. “Israel will continue its operation in Iran according to its goals. I also updated him on the operation to bring home the bodies of three of our hostages and stressed our commitment to releasing all of our hostages.”

The bodies of three Israeli hostages were just recovered from Gaza.

Last night, in a joint operation by the IDF and the Israel Security Agency, the bodies of three of our hostages were recovered from Gaza:



🎗️ Ofra Kedar (71), a mother of three, murdered in her home in Kibbutz Be’eri and kidnapped by Hamas terrorists.



🎗️ Jonathan Samrano (21),… pic.twitter.com/BvTI1nj6yG — Israel ישראל (@Israel) June 22, 2025

Significantly, the music festival attendee, Jonathan Samrano (age 21), was killed by Hamas and his body captured by a United Nations employee. The UN agency UNRWA is absolutely infested with Hamas terrorists, including Oct. 7 jihadis, which is why America needs to defund the UN altogether.

“Ofra Keidar was murdered in her home in Kibbutz Be’eri and then kidnapped by Hamas terrorists into Gaza,” Israel also posted on X. “Ofra, a mother of three, was deeply loved by all and will be remembered for her love of family, nature, animals, and her decades of work on the kibbutz farm.”

Sgt. Shay Levinson (age 19) was killed by Hamas. He “was an ambitious student and a gifted athlete who played on an Arab-Jewish volleyball team in Israel’s major leagues. May his memory be a blessing.”

Meanwhile, in the UK this week, the foreign secretary ignored the fact that Iranian proxies (Hamas, Houthis, Hezbollah) have been trying to obliterate Israel to whine about “escalation” and gibber, “Our message to both Israel and Iran is clear. Step back. Show restraint. Don’t get pulled ever deeper into a catastrophic conflict, whose consequences nobody can control.”

Israel cannot depend on Britain, but it can depend on America. Am Yisrael Chai.

