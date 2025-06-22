History Written in 'Golden Letters': Israeli Minister Praises Trump, Netanyahu

The Israeli foreign affairs minister enthusiastically declared that U.S. President Donald Trump “wrote his name … in golden letters in the history books.”

Israeli Minister Gideon Sa’ar started his message with a quote from the Hanukkah prayers, “Blessed are you, Lord our God, Ruler of the Universe, who has given us life, sustained us and allowed us to reach this day.” He then praised both President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for successfully targeting nuclear sites belonging to the terror-sponsoring Iranian regime

Trump “wrote his name tonight in golden letters in the history books,” Sa’ar declared. “In his courageous decision to attack Iran's nuclear facilities, he proved in practice that he is worthy of the title of leader of the free world. He will be remembered forever as a true friend of the Jewish people and the State of Israel.”

Trump warned Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei late Saturday, “ANY RETALIATION BY IRAN AGAINST THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE MET WITH FORCE FAR GREATER THAN WHAT WAS WITNESSED TONIGHT. THANK YOU! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.” The president told the ayatollah earlier this week that his location was known.

Sa’ar said that the Israeli security cabinet’s decision to launch what Israel calls “Operation Rising Lion” did remove “the danger of annihilation from the people of Israel. Quite literally. I had the privilege of participating in an unprecedented decision-making process, which is still not over. There are many partners in the political and security spheres that contributed to the successes. But there is one without whom this would not have happened: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, [who] led this bold historic move and demonstrated extraordinary leadership.”

Netanyahu, argued Sa’ar, “skillfully navigated both the discussions on operational aspects and the diplomatic work with the U.S. over the past few months. He has shown determination and wisdom.”

Sa’ar referenced the 1976 Entebbe operation, when Israeli forces rescued Jewish and Israeli hostages from Palestinian terrorists who had hijacked an airplane. “As Menachem Begin said about Yitzhak Rabin after the Entebbe operation: ‘Everyone has the right, but the Prime Minister is the head of the team... while everyone is responsible, it puts one more drop of responsibility on his shoulders.’”

In conclusion, Sa’ar returned to the United States. “God bless America! God bless President Donald Trump!"

Netanyahu was similarly complimentary to Trump in his official statement after America bombed the nuclear facilities. “Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history,” the prime minister predicted. “In Operation Rising Lion, Israel has done truly amazing things, but in tonight’s action against Iran’s nuclear facilities, America has been truly unsurpassed.”

May the God of Israel bring about the destruction of the evil regime of Iran and usher in a new era of peace to the Middle East.

