A Chick Was One of 'Our Boys' Who Bombed Iran. Mullahs and Democrats Hardest Hit.

We're now learning, after the flawless weekend nuclear strike on Iran's nukes in Operation Midnight Hammer, that one of the bada** B-2 Spirit pilots was a woman. Democrats and the mullahs were hardest hit by the revelation. For different reasons, both groups are consumed by a fit of outrage the size of where Fordow used to be. 

I knew when I heard Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth say, "Our boys," in the early Sunday morning presser, that he'd get blowback. What if any one of the jet jockeys in the B-2s, F-16s, or F-22As (see the list of assets in my story, Here's How They Did It) were driven by a girl? Oh, noes! Pete stepped in it! I can hear Chuck Schumer right now calling for his firing... again.

But the fact is that he probably knew there was a woman in the cockpit of one of those B-2s and still said "our boys," because that's just what he calls "our boys." By the way, if he'd said, "our guys," he would have caused the same faux outrage. 

More importantly, however, morons, if he'd mentioned one of the pilots was a female, it may have outed her and made her target because women are an anomaly in this rarefied club. It's like the way Barack Obama outed SEAL Team 6 after Operation Neptune Spear, the bin Laden raid, in May 2011. Then, in August 2011, Extortion 17 happened. Thirty American service members — many on SEAL Team 6 — died when their Chinook helicopter was blown out of the sky over Afghanistan. Maybe it would have happened anyway, but maybe not. 

Do the media really need to give the Islamist 12th Imam nutters another target as they did in this bizarre Washington Post article plotting on maps where all the American forces were operating in the Middle East? What's next, targeting coordinates? 

Jennifer Griffin, of Fox News, knows better than most that the issue is a meant to be a distinction without a difference, still bent a knee to the outrage mob when she noted one of the pilots was a woman. 

I'll bet you $20 that female pilot would just like to get busy flying her bombers and training with "our boys" without additional attention to her sex. 

Thank God we don't have to worry about whether or not she's capable of flying the B-2 because Hegseth closed down those speculations when he got rid of racist, sexist, and dumbed-down DEI programs at the Pentagon. 

Supreme Court Justice, Clarence Thomas, has often said that DEI and other permutations of affirmative action programs "stamp [minorities] with a badge of inferiority." and there is always "an open question… whether their skin color [or sex] played a part in their advancement," which, of course, undermines our confidence in their achievements. 

Famed economist Thomas Sowell has written about the same problems with these programs. 

I remember after the San Bernardino Christmas party mass shooting by a couple of Islamist dead-enders in 2014, I went to the mosque that this married couple (with a baby) attended. I extended my hand to meet the imam. That was a no-go. They don't shake hands with women, as you know, but it was such a natural move that I didn't even think about it. 

You'll recall the same thing happened to Princess Kate.

Having a woman in the cockpit of one of those B-2s is like one of those long beards getting his member cut off. The outrage by the long beards in the mosques, halls of government, and on the loony chat rooms runs deep — maybe as deep as that bunker buster she dropped went into that Fordow mountain. 

Outing her to make a DEI point is dumb. After all, she's one of "our boys." 

