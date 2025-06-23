I Guess We Know Who Learned a Lesson From That Signalgate 'Scandal' ... and It Wasn't the Democrats

Jeffrey Goldberg wasn't on the Signal chat this time; hell, there wasn't even a Signal chat between Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and top defense officials that we know of leading up to the Iran nuclear strike on Saturday night. The operational security surrounding the meticulously planned and flawlessly orchestrated strikes on Iran was on such close hold that they were over and our bombers out of Iranian airspace before the mullahs knew about it. It was over before the media knew about it. It was front-page news before most congressional Democrats found out about it.

And they're really steamed over it.

It was just a few short months ago, March, that Democrats gleefully sounded off about Goldberg, The Atlantic editor's, accidental (?) inclusion in the Signal chat in the lead up to the U.S. attack on Iran's Yemeni proxy, the Houthis. When Goldberg wrote a story claiming to have operational details of the planned attack on the Houthis, Democrats donned their sackcloth and ashes and somberly informed whoever had a microphone that Donald Trump would have to quit over what they cleverly dubbed "Signalgate."

These were the same people purposely kept in the dark about Operation Midnight Hammer— because they can't keep a secret —and last March were threatening to commit harakiri in the well of the senate. Chuck Schumer thundered that Signalgate "...is appalling. Worst of all, it confirms our darkest assumptions about the mishandling of sensitive military operations." This is a guy who, for four years, hadn't known who the president was.

Senate Democrats wrote a strongly worded letter to President Trump about Signalgate, complaining of “extreme alarm about the astonishingly poor judgment shown by your Cabinet and national security advisors" and urging him to investigate as "diligence demands." We also think it's "astonishingly poor judgment" to read anything written by Jeffrey Goldberg, Chuck.

Trump got rid of his National Security Adviser, Mike Waltz, and demoted the former congressman and Green Beret to the United Nations, where he still hasn't been confirmed. Ironically, Waltz was already on Trump's bad side due to his eagerness to...attack Iran.

By the way, neither Waltz nor the Director-designate of the National Counterterrorism Center, retired Green Beret Joe Kent, has received confirmation hearings on their new roles. Count me in the group experiencing "extreme alarm about the astonishingly poor judgment" shown by the senate leadership—looking at you, John Thune— for those failures. Gosh, you'd think those roles might be important at this time.

But back to Chuck. Chuck was "shocked" about Signalgate and demanded that the whippersnapper Sec Def, former Fox News centerfold, Pete Hegseth, be given the Gen. Stanley McChrystal treatment.

"I said Pete Hegseth should be fired from his position as Secretary of Defense," Chuck said in halting English as he read from his 3x5 card while peering over his cheaters. "In the short time that Secretary Hegseth has been on the job, he’s already shown – no surprise to us, we said this at the hearing – that he lacks the judgment and character to lead America’s national defense."

I couldn't agree more. Neither McChrystal nor Hegseth should ever have spoken to leftist reporters, either wittingly or unwittingly. Glad we got that sorted out.

But it's time to check in with Chuck after Operation Midnight Hammer. On the same day as the flawlessly carried off strikes against Iran's spinning centrifuges, and with its perfect operational security, Schumer demanded that the president “provide the American people and Congress clear answers on the actions taken and their implications for the safety of Americans.”

Hold up. Chuck Schumer received a "courtesy call" before the strikes, but he claimed to be unclear about why the U.S. hit the nukes? The top elected Jewish guy in the entire country was a little fuzzy on why it wouldn't be good to leave the latest We-Hate-Jews-Death-Wish-Supreme-Leader dude with his 12th Imam nukes? Damn, maybe that uncooked hamburger with the cheese on the grill really was a tell. I thought it was a dumb photo op suggested by a gentile.

Shockingly, the senator also couldn't connect the dots between no nukes and more safety for the Great Satan's citizens.

He, or someone who writes down the words he reads, demanded that the president be brought to heel or impeached.

The squad received the same talking points and was in high dudgeon, as I reported in The Jihad Wing of the Democrat Party Weighs in on the Iran Strike and It's Predictably Hysterical. They demanded that Trump be alternately impeached for breaching the constitution or stand ready to parry another withering attack from this cast of Shrek at a microphone of their choice.

There were lessons learned from Signalgate, all right, just not by the Democrats.

