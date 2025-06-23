BREAKING: Trump Announces Iran-Israel Ceasefire

Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran have agreed upon a cease-fire, ending the current phase of conflict between them in less than two weeks, though the overall war between them has been going on for many years.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World.”

The president is in his usual optimistic and somewhat irrational fashion and is already anticipating a total end to the war. “During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR,’” Trump said.

Supposing that peace is inevitable, Trump ended, “This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!”

Any cease-fire is, by definition, temporary. The Islamic fanatics who are in charge of Iran are never going to stop trying to destroy Israel and America. They have been at war directly or indirectly with America and Israel for more than four decades, and they are not going to stop killing or paying others to kill Americans and Israelis just because they signed a piece of paper. And the ayatollah, who has called so many times for the obliteration of Israel and the assassination of American leaders, who runs the biggest terrorist-sponsoring regime in the world, will continue to live in wealth and prosperity in his palace, while oppressing his people.

The biggest losers of this deal, in fact, are the people of Iran, who were enthusiastically calling for Israel to destroy the current regime so that the Shah could return and a more democratic form of government be instituted. So much for the “unconditional surrender” Trump demanded last week.

This is a developing story.