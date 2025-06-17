Trump Says USA Controls Sky Over Iran, Posts ‘UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER’

Donald Trump announced on Tuesday morning that the United States and Israel control the skies over Iran and added a daring post stating only: “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.”

Trump went on his Truth Social platform to comment on the ongoing Israeli conflict with Iran, in which the United States is now acknowledging a supporting role. The president is certainly in a confident mood, touting American equipment and weapons as superior to Iran’s and announcing that he will not stand for Iran targeting civilians and American soldiers.

While it is entirely reasonable not to want to send American soldiers over to the Middle East for yet another war, it is also true that just by supporting Israel, the United States could end up ensuring that the Iranian regime, which claims “death to America” as one of its main slogans, will be severely crippled. Iran has been infiltrating the United States government and backing terrorist proxies that attack Americans for many years now, and the Iranian leaders’ genocidal goals against America and Israel have finally come to a head.

That is why it is somewhat surprising that Trump seems determined that Israel not take out the supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei. “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there — We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump announced on Truth Social. Why should Israel take out the minions but not the head of the cobra? Unfortunately, the delay and announcement will probably allow Khamenei to move to a safer location to continue running his terror-sponsoring regime.

But Trump seems thoroughly confident that our military is in charge of the situation and ready for anything that might come. “We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured ‘stuff,’” he boasted. “Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA.”

He ended his series of posts with the phrase that was the rallying cry and the inspiration for victory during World War II: “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

Gideon Sa’ar, the Israeli minister of foreign affairs, posted an update as well on Tuesday, stating that Iran is deliberately targeting civilian population centers, which is in direct contrast to Israel‘s method of attacking Iranian military targets, using extreme precision strikes, and warning Iranian civilians out of certain areas.

“Israel targets the Iranian nuclear program, ballistic missiles program, and military objectives. But Iran deliberately targets only civilians!” Sa’ar accused. “Great mistake. The Israeli people are strong and stand united behind our operation. It will not help Iran. We will achieve our goals.”

They pursued nuclear weapons. They built long-range ballistic missiles. They prepared for our annihilation.



Faced with an imminent existential threat - we struck.



Our mission isn’t over.



We will continue to do what must be done. pic.twitter.com/WBYIN2T0X4 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) June 17, 2025

The state of Israel is correct to identify Iran as an existential threat to its existence, since Iran has vowed to wipe Israel off the map and backed Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and all the terrorists already at war with Israel. The only questions now are how effectively Israel can destroy Iran’s military and nuclear facilities in a short space of time, and how involved the United States will be.

