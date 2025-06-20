The Morning Briefing: Jasmine Crockett Is Lucky We Don't Do Witch Trials Anymore

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is at a Slap Chop revival confab somewhere outside of Sioux Falls.

Advertisement

Thursday was a day full of tech hiccups, among them a lengthy nationwide internet outage for a few providers, including mine. There was another one Thursday night. I don't want to be too paranoid, but there is an article by Dmitri Bolt over at Townhall that says Iran may soon start attacking out cyber grid.

Freakin' mullahs.

One of the big reasons that I never get panicky about anything that the Republican Party does or does not do these days is that the competition from the Democrats is...not emotionally or mentally well. I've been writing for months that I kind of miss the days when the Dems were better at this. Yeah, they've always been a little off, but every one of them is swimming in the deep end of the crazy pool these days.

Crazy can still win elections, but I like our odds better while they're all flying spittle and drama queen tears (looking at you, Alex Padilla) over there.

It's going to be that way for a while too. The Democrats — and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media — celebrate lunatic behavior. "Unhinged" is actually a résumé builder for Democratic politicians rising up through the party. Just look at the career path of America's Dumbest Bartender —Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. We all knew who she was about four days after she first got into office because the political press hacks were drawn like moths to a flame to every idiotic and unstable thing that she said.

It looked like Squeaky was going to have a death grip on the Democrats' Loudmouth Crazy Lady trophy for a long until Jasmine Crockett came along a couple of years ago. Crockett is probably smarter than AOC, but she thinks it gives her the street cred that she never really had if she acts like a moronic insane asylum resident. I wrote in March that I was waiting for the Crockett/AOC "Congressional Dumb-Off," which I still think will happen. I can't imagine Squeaky letting Crockett's gaping maw eclipse her in the spotlight for too long.

Advertisement

Crockett has the straitjacket soapbox for the moment, however. In some recent, barely coherent remarks, Crockett said that anyone who supports President Trump is "sick." Proving that she's the one with a mental disorder, Crockett wrapped up her denigrating screed with a call for unity.

I don't know about you, but I'm not feeling the love after being called "sick."

My Townhall colleague Rebecca Downs has video of Crockett's verbal assault here. Rebecca's post also features a response to Crockett's remarks by Patriotic America's Sweetheart — White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt:

In bringing up the congresswoman's remarks and asking Leavitt to respond, a reporter also pointed out how Crockett is "a rising star in the Democrat Party right now," which Leavitt concurred with, calling it "quite something to behold, actually." With laughter in her voice, Leavitt added that "I hope that she continues to be a rising star for the Republican Party at least!" "I think it's incredibly derogatory to accuse nearly 80 million Americans of mental illness," Leavitt continued. "The last time I checked, Jasmine Crockett couldn't dream of winning such a majority of the public as President Trump did."

A star for the Republican Party indeed — I don't think that the bitter divisiveness Crockett and the other "luminaries" in the Democratic Party are peddling does anything to recapture the electoral ground they lost last year. They think it does, though, and we should encourage them to hold onto that thought.

Jasmine Crockett and the people around her think that she has some kind of broad appeal. She represents a D+25 district; a dirty sock that was a registered Democrat could get elected there.

Advertisement

If the Dems want to try and make a national star out of the exceedingly vile Crockett, let them. They can find out the hard way just how well their nastiness brand is selling in regular America.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

"Capybara Taking a Bath" is my favorite Motörhead acoustic EP.

PJ Media

Court Rules on Trump's LA National Guard Deployment

State Department to Resume Student Visa Appointments, but There's a Catch

+1. Justice Department Plans to Use Law Weaponized Against Pro-Life Activists to Protect Them Instead

‘You Lie!’ Israeli Minister Rips Iranian Official Over Denial of Hospital Strike

Ilhan Omar Humiliates Herself After Juneteenth Post Backfires

Actress Says Son Is Starving Himself for Gaza, Inspired by Holocaust-Surviving Grandparents

Juneteenth: Dems’ Holiday to Claim They Weren’t the Racists

Jail Ministries Make a Powerful Impact on Inmates

Will This Blow Up NATO?

When Baseball Picks a Side and Shuts Out Half the Country

What Happens When Pride Night Is a Rainout?

Corrupt to the Core: Colorado’s Judicial Cartel Is Finally Under the Microscope

Justice Thomas Destroyed the ‘Experts’ Who Support Mutilating Children

New York Business Leaders Say They'll Flee If Mamdani Is Elected Mayor

Advertisement

WATCH: Sen. Warren Melts Down, Trying to Trap SecDef Hegseth with Hypothetical Nonsense

Iran Won’t Evolve, It Must Be Shoved: What Arash Azizi Refuses to Admit

Shapiro. Israel's Stunning Victory Over Iran—And Two Big Lies Debunked

Townhall Mothership

US Attorney Escapes Knife Attack From Deranged Illegal Alien in Albany

Karoline Leavitt Has a Message for Jasmine Crockett's Latest Line of Attack Over 'Mental Illness'

Mainstream Media Still Spreading Falsehoods About Aid for Gaza and Attacks on Palestinians

Total Bunk: We Have Another Trump Approval Psyop Happening

Ya don't say...As Deportation Efforts Step Up, Homicides Are Stepping Down

Cam&Co. Rhode Island Gun Ban Bill Going Down to the Wire

Corruption and Anti-Gun Sentiment Seem to Go Hand-in-Hand

She always was nuts. Candace Owens Has Gone From Wrong to Totally Insane

Our women are hotter. Nate Silver: The Liberal-Conservative Happiness Gap is Real

While Boeing Is Awash in Woes, Airbus Just Keeps Rolling Planes Out the Door

Jake Tapper Still Working the Weasel Words

She nasty. Jasmine Crockett Says She Couldn’t See Biden’s Cognitive Decline, Claims Trump Supporters Mentally Ill

New Polling Crushes Dems' Fantasy About Opposition to Trump’s Immigration Policy

Watch: Freed US Hostage Edan Alexander Gets Hero's Welcome After Finally Arriving Home

She eats paste. Fake News: No, Sen. Mazie Hirono, Secretary Pete Hegseth Did Not Say 'No'

Michelle Obama’s Brutal Barack Burn: Glad She Never Had a Son to Turn Out Like Her Husband

Biden Admin Dropped the Ball on East Palestine, NIH Finally Ready to Study Toxic Harm

Advertisement

VIP

VodkaPundit. Thursday Essay: Pity Poor China (Really!)

No Half Measures: The War With Iran That VDH Saw Coming

Antisemitism in Academia Is Top-Down

Is There Any Hope Left for Unity?

Here's Why the Mobs Mysteriously Show Up Out of Nowhere at ICE Raids and Protests

Adventures in The Patriarchy™ Vol. XVIII: Trump Accuser Resurfaces for Loony Toons Book Promotion

Juneteenth: A Democrat Propaganda Holiday

From Baghdad Bob to Tehran Tom? Iran Claims ‘Complete Control’ Over All of Israel

Iran Hits Israeli Hospital, and Israel Has a Message for Iran’s Supremo

The Real Silence: Why Trump’s Juneteenth Critics Deserve the Spotlight, Not Him

Around the Interwebz

Bobby Flay Pays Tribute To Anne Burrell: “A Gift I’ll Have Forever”

New dating for White Sands footprints confirms controversial theory

Why Is ‘Jack’ a Nickname for ‘John’?

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Semi-normal Dalí paintings are always strange.

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Weekend Bonus

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

06/19/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR FRIDAY, JUNE 20, 2025





In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV: EWTN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Atlantic

Radio: AP

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

New Media: Breitbart



EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT attends a National Security Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Bedminster, NJ

South Lawn

Open Press



3:10 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives Bedminster, NJ

Bedminster, NJ

Closed Press



7:30 PM THE PRESIDENT attends a MAGA Inc. Dinner

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster

Closed Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.