‘You Lie!’ Israeli Minister Rips Iranian Official Over Denial of Hospital Strike

I know you will be shocked to hear that the terrorist-sponsoring, genocidal, Israel-hating Iranian regime lied yet again.

In the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, while Israel has warned Iranian civilians to evacuate and specifically struck military targets, Iran has repeatedly and deliberately targeted Israeli civilians. And when an Iranian official denied his terror regime’s strike on an Israeli hospital, an Israeli minister called out the lies and “barbarism” of Iran.

Iran destroyed the Weizmann Institute and its years of research, and injured dozens of people in the strike on Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva, according to the state of Israel. These are the latest in a series of Iranian strikes killing and injuring hundreds of Israeli civilians.

@araghchi You lie! I was just at Soroka Hospital with dozens of international journalists. They saw with their own eyes the brutal aftermath of your regime's missile strike on a civilian hospital that treats Jews, Muslims, and Christians alike. No AI lies, no fake maps can change the facts. Your barbarism exposed to the world. — Gideon Sa’ar (@gidonsaar) Jun 18, 2025

Islamic “Republic” of Iran Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi sneeringly and dishonestly posted, “Earlier today, our powerful Armed Forces accurately eliminated an Israeli Military Command, Control & Intelligence HQ and another vital target.”

He claimed, “The blast wave caused superficial damage to a small section of the nearby, and largely evacuated, Soroka Military Hospital. The facility is mainly used to treat Israeli soldiers engaged in the Genocide in Gaza 25 miles away, where Israel has destroyed or damaged 94% of Palestinian hospitals.” To clarify that statistic — which is not reliable and almost certainly grossly exaggerated — Hamas plants all of their headquarters, weapons stashes, and terrorist tunnels in and under hospitals and other civilian buildings, so if and when Israel does target Gazan hospitals, what they are really targeting is the Hamas terrorists’ weapons and bases.

Before reading the following comment from Araghchi, keep in mind that Iran backs and/or funds all of the terrorists (Houthis, Hezbollah, Hamas) that have been murdering Israelis and conducting war against them for years. The idea that Israel started the conflict with Iran is absolutely preposterous. Furthermore, Israel has gone to great lengths to conduct precision strikes only on Iranian military and nuclear targets, just as it did in Gaza.

None of that stopped Araghchi from screeching without proof: “It is the Israeli regime and not Iran that initiated all this bloodshed, and it is Israeli war criminals and not Iranians who are targeting hospitals and civilians. Hundreds of innocent Iranians have been murdered in cold blood since Israel launched its illegal war against the Iranian people last week.”

Araghchi ended by pretending he cares whether Israelis survive, even though the Iranian regime has vowed to wipe Israel off the map: “We call on Israelis to heed our evacuation orders before strikes and to avoid proximity to military and intelligence sites. Our powerful Armed Forces will continue to pummel the criminals who target our people until they cease and pay for their criminal aggression against our nation.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar posted angrily in response, “You lie! I was just at Soroka Hospital with dozens of international journalists. They saw with their own eyes the brutal aftermath of your regime's missile strike on a civilian hospital that treats Jews, Muslims, and Christians alike. No AI lies, no fake maps can change the facts. Your barbarism exposed to the world.”

Let us hope that Iran‘s strikes are the last gasp of a dying regime, considering how much horror the regime has brought on the world with its global sponsorship of terrorism.

