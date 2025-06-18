IDF General Urges U.S. to Be Part of Israel’s ‘Decisive Victory’ in Iran

An Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) brigadier general is confidently predicting victory against the Iranian Islamic regime in mere weeks, while encouraging the United States to join Israel in bombing the regime into collapse.

Advertisement

Israel can win this war on its own, Brig. Gen. Amir Avivi affirmed in a video statement shared by Israel’s Defense and Security Forum (IDSF), but more can be done and more quickly if the U.S. were actively, instead of indirectly, involved. He argued that this would be a deterrent to prevent World War III and discourage hostile powers like Communist China, which might seize Taiwan as threatened if it believes the United States would not get involved.

After discussing how Iran has targeted Israeli civilians and how Israeli civilians can avoid more casualties, and after explaining how Iran’s military and ballistics capabilities are greatly reduced, Avivi boasted that it’s “amazing that after two days into the war already Israel controls the Iranian airspace” and is damaging nuclear facilities.

He then addressed America’s potential role: “The policy until now was we're not intervening. If we're not sure, we're not going to attack, only help on the defensive side. But it seems, looking at what we've seen in the last 12 hours or more... the declarations of President Trump, it seems as if the U.S. is changing its policy,” Avivi suggested. He pointed out Trump’s abrupt departure from the G7 meeting because of Israel‘s attack on Iran and Trump‘s critiques of Tucker Carlson and other anti-Israel voices.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The reference to “declarations” is about Donald Trump proudly announcing that the U.S. and Israel “have complete and total control of the skies over Iran.” He warned Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, that his location is known and posted, “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.”

Advertisement

While it is reasonable and understandable that Americans don’t want to get involved in another war in the Middle East, assisting Israel in a potentially quick war that does not involve troops on the ground could take out one of America’s most powerful and fanatical enemies, the Iranian regime, whose terror proxies have long attacked Americans, and whose spies have infiltrated our government. Many of the Iranian leaders who pushed “death to America” are already dead.

Related: Trump Says USA Controls Sky Over Iran, Posts ‘UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER’

Avivi declared, “And this is a defining moment, and I think that when the U.S. sees that Israel is moving towards a decisive victory, it wants to be part of this victory.” It would be "the best, [the] most efficient way, [the] fast[est] way to do it is with the strategic bombers of the U.S.” While Israel can destroy Iran‘s nuclear capabilities on its own, Avivi argued, he sees United States aid as ensuring quicker achievement of that goal.

“If we want to shorten the war and we want it to be fast and decisive,” Avivi said, “the U.S. going into this war, it will be very, very meaningful.” He sees expectations that the U.S. and Israel could “win decisively within a week or two” as reasonable. He later presented his perspective that “If you want to build global deterrence, you must be willing to fight somewhere and side with your allies.” Israel is our ally, unlike Ukraine.

If Iran’s terror-sponsoring regime falls, it will affect not only its jihad proxies like Hamas, but also its allies/economic partners like China and Russia. Iran is a member of the anti-American BRICS nation coalition, which also includes China, South Africa, Nigeria, Cuba, and Russia, among others. That is why Avivi predicted that U.S. involvement in Israel’s war on Iran could ensure America “again becomes really the leading strongest power” in the world.

Advertisement

The White House affirmed Tuesday that Trump, since January, has “clearly stated no fewer than a dozen times that Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.” This includes his most recent statement: “It’s very simple — you don’t have to go too deep into it. They just can’t have a nuclear weapon.” It is unclear, in fact, whether Iran already had a nuke, which might have been destroyed in Israel’s bombing.

Perhaps Avivi’s expectation of increased U.S. involvement is indeed accurate, and hopefully his estimate of a brief but decisive war toppling Iran’s regime is just as correct.

Every single day, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.