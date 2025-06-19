Actress Says Son Is Starving Himself for Gaza, Inspired by Holocaust-Surviving Grandparents

I was never a "Sex and the City" kind of girl. I think I've seen one episode of it, and that was enough for me. The only reason I even know who Cynthia Nixon is now is because of her loony leftist shenanigans and the fact that the socialist ran for governor of New York in 2018.

And I don't even know why I clicked on this headline: "Cynthia Nixon Says Her Son Is on 'Hunger Strike' in Support of Gaza" because stories about celebrity children doing wacky things are a dime a dozen these days. (Seriously, why does almost every single celebrity suddenly have a "trans" kid and/or niece or nephew?)

But I did. I clicked on it. And it looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Apparently, Nixon was doing an interview with Newsweek on Wednesday when she felt it was necessary to mention that her son is currently on a "hunger strike" to "support Gaza." She called him "a quite observant Jew" but said that "He and five other of his compatriots are doing a hunger strike in Chicago [since] Monday, for Gaza. 'Stop starving Gaza, stop arming Israel.'"

She added that he "doesn't have illusions that he's going to end the war, but I think he wants to do everything he can."

To be honest, the way she spoke, I thought this was a little kid at first, so I wasn't going to write about it. That's off limits. But the son is 28 years old. (And I also just figured out that it's actually a daughter who is 'trans' and thinks she's a son. I think. This weirdness here is deeper than I thought, but the mother sure does like to brag about all of it as if the rest of us care.)

Anyway, imagine being nearly 30 years old and thinking you're going to impact a major world conflict that's been going on long before even your parents were born... by not eating. Then again, I think these modern-day hunger strikes are stupid and just some sort of virtue-signaling cry for attention. It's like burning your own house down because you're mad at your neighbors. Plus, it's kind of a slap in the face to people who are actually hungry. "Look how privileged I am! I can stop and start eating anytime I want!"

According to the New York Post, Nixon went on her own "part-time hunger strike" in November 2023 "to call for a cease-fire in Gaza." We see how well that worked. And what's a "part-time hunger strike," you ask? I was curious myself, but apparently, "While the 2023 strike lasted five days, Nixon only joined participants for two of the days." (Fun fact: That's not a hunger strike.)

Here's what really grabbed my attention, though: As pointed out above, the woman's kid is Jewish and actually belongs to Jewish Voices for Peace, an "anti-Zionist" and left-wing advocacy organization. Evidently, the paternal grandparents were Holocaust survivors. That's what she says inspired this nonsense.

I don't know if the Holocaust-surviving grandparents are still alive, but I'd love to hear their thoughts on this if they are.

Leftists like this make my blood boil. They have all the resources in the world and claim they want to make it a better place and go around lecturing others, but instead of getting out there and actually feeding someone who's hungry, they pull stunts like this that make them feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Go get your hands dirty and shut up. Good grief.

That's all I have to say. This is the only "Hunger Strike" I want to hear about for the rest of the day.

