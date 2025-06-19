When Baseball Picks a Side and Shuts Out Half the Country

There was a time when going to a ballgame felt like pressing pause on the world. You parked your worries alongside your car in Lot G, grabbed a $14 beer, and forgot, for nine innings, that the country was spinning sideways. But not anymore.

Not in 2025.

Not in Los Angeles.

Because this past week, in a city that calls itself a sanctuary, the Dodgers did something loud without ever saying a word. They locked the gates on ICE agents and officers of the law. Blocked them from using parking areas near the stadium as a launch point for court-approved immigration actions.

This wasn’t a protest. It wasn’t a mistake. It was a line in the sand.

And it was aimed right at you.

They Didn’t Just Lock a Gate. They Opened a Wound.

What makes this sting isn’t just the optics. It’s what it means. The Dodgers didn’t turn away uninvited interlopers. They turned away representatives of the Trump administration, acting on legal warrants and carrying out lawful enforcement.

ICE wasn’t trying to raid the upper deck. They weren’t hunting undocumented fans in the beer line. They were trying to use the publicly subsidized parking lot to do their jobs.

The team refused.

And in doing so, they sent a message to anyone who voted for Trump, supports immigration enforcement, or simply believes the law should apply evenly:

This isn’t your team anymore.

From Ebbets Field to Political Minefield

In the 1940s, baseball played a pivotal role in the desegregation of America. Jackie Robinson’s courage on the diamond forced millions to confront their own prejudice. It was uncomfortable, but it was righteous. And it unified more than it divided.

Now? The Dodgers are at the center of a different kind of reckoning, one they chose. But this time, they’re not challenging injustice. They’re picking ideological favorites. And they’re spitting on the uniform of any officer trying to do the hard, messy work of enforcing a border in a time of chaos.

In 1832, South Carolina attempted to nullify federal tariffs, daring the federal government to enforce the law within its borders. President Andrew Jackson didn’t flinch. He sent troops and stared down the rebellion. That moment reminded the country that federal law isn’t optional.

The Dodgers might want to reread that chapter.

ICE Is Not the Villain. Anarchy Is.

Let’s say it plainly: ICE is not some dystopian force prowling neighborhoods for fun. These agents arrest human traffickers, cartel couriers, and fugitives with felony records.

If the Dodgers believe in sanctuary at all costs, then they better be ready to own the outcomes: fentanyl, MS-13, and young girls sold across state lines like cattle.

When you refuse to cooperate with immigration law, you’re not resisting tyranny.

You’re inviting tragedy.

The Emotional Core of It All

This isn’t politics. It’s pain. Millions of Americans, many of them legal immigrants, watch this unfold and feel the gut punch of betrayal.

You do everything right.

Wait your turn.

Pay your fees.

Swear the oath.

And then a ballclub treats lawbreakers like victims and lawmen like criminals.

This used to be a game for everyone. Now, it feels like a closed club for the ideologically approved.

Kershaw’s Cap: A Parable in Ink

It’s not like the Dodgers haven’t been here before. Just last week, Clayton Kershaw took the field during Pride Night with a handwritten Bible verse on his hat, Genesis 9:12-16. A quiet reminder that the rainbow didn’t begin as a political logo. It started as a promise from God to never again destroy the Earth.

Social media erupted. Leftist pundits, who know the Bible as well as they know a bullpen rotation, labeled Kershaw a bigot. A “f**king loser,” one fan tweeted. Another said he was “less likable now.”

Kershaw didn’t grandstand. He didn’t insult anyone. He simply wrote a verse.

That was too much.

Baseball as a Moral Purity Test

Would you like to see some irony?

The Dodgers had previously honored a drag group that mocks Catholic nuns, only backtracking after public backlash. The message?

You can insult faith, but don’t you dare express it.

You can promote a social cause, but don’t you dare question it.

You can lock out ICE, but God help you if you quote Scripture.

This isn’t inclusion. It’s obedience.

This is the litmus test era. And sports, once the final refuge from all that, is now enforcing it with the precision of an IRS audit.

From Ballpark to Battleground

In 1971, then-Commissioner Bowie Kuhn said, “Baseball is a social institution with responsibilities.” He was right. But today’s MLB isn’t bearing responsibility. It’s bearing grudges. It’s a weaponizing policy. And it’s drawing the map of who’s in and who’s out.

Who’s in: protestors, sanctuary supporters, TikTok radicals.

Who’s out: ICE, Trump supporters, law enforcement, Bible verses.

The league talks about unity while erecting fences between neighbors. And the Dodgers? They’ve appointed themselves moral umpires of the nation.

Spoiler: No one asked them to.

Selective Outrage, Strategic Silence

Where were the statements from the Dodgers when fentanyl overdoses in California soared last year? When L.A. parents buried their kids because some punk laced a pill?

Nowhere.

But deny a parking spot to federal officers?

Cue the Instagram stories, press releases, and smug applause from X blue checks.

That’s the playbook now: speak loudly when it flatters your image, and stay silent when it might cost you.

Final Thoughts

What the Dodgers did this week wasn’t civil disobedience.

It wasn’t principle.

It was a privilege.

The privilege to look away from the real cost of illegal immigration. The privilege to side with X mobs instead of everyday fans. The privilege to wear a cause on your sleeve without ever paying its price.

They locked out ICE, but what they really locked out was accountability.

This was a betrayal of the fans who wear the jerseys, of the immigrants who followed the rules, and of the country that once trusted its national pastime to be, above all things, unifying.

They can keep their stadium. But the soul of the game?

It just left the field.

