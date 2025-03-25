The Morning Briefing: I'm Waiting for the Jasmine Crockett/AOC Congressional Dumb-Off

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is busy mapping the region's Dairy Queens and microbreweries.
Near the top of Mondays' Briefing I wrote, "There will be plenty of time between now and Friday to deal with rogue judges, Chuck Schumer's late-life crisis, and whatever monumentally stupid thing that Jasmine Crockett says that day. Heck, we might have to put someone on a full-time Jasmine Crockett watch, now that I think of it."
This is one of those things that I would prefer to not be right about but I think we all know that this was a pretty easy call. The wearisome congresswoman from Texas is incapable of either closing her mouth or engaging her brain while it's open. Unfortunately for all of us, Crockett's job gives her a lot access to television cameras, and she never passes up an opportunity to get her cavernous yap in front of one.
Yesterday, Sarah gave a rundown of some of Crockett's recent offensive stupidity, this being the latest:
And now, she has mocked the governor of Texas for his inability to walk. Greg Abbott, who is in a wheelchair, has been a paraplegic since his twenties after an incident involving a tree falling on him. While appearing at a human rights event over the weekend, Crockett said, "Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there. Come on now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a** mess, honey."
Sarah goes on to note that a resolution to censure Crockett has been filed in the House of Representatives. That's something, I guess, but a formal censure won't affect Crockett because she's incapable of feeling shame. Remember, Ilhan Omar was censured almost upon her arrival in Congress for being anti-Semitic, and that didn't make her any less so.
Proving that she doesn't really care, Crockett offered a lame explanation for what she actually meant, obviously at the urging of some slightly less insane people in her circle. My RedState colleague Bonchie wrote about that here.
The Idiotic Loudmouth of the Democratic Party crown has been resting on the empty head of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for the past six years. She can't be happy that Crockett is getting all the press these days. Remember, most Dems are as shameless as Crockett and don't think that the attention she's getting is bad. I keep waiting for a Congressional catfight to break out between Squeaky and The Maw. Maybe the Democrats can win back some of the youth vote by staging it in an octagon and selling tickets.
For every clinically insane Democrat in Congress, there is the equally imbecilic horde of constituents who voted them there. Sometimes I think I would like to meet some of the Crockett and AOC voters and sincerely ask them what it is that made them cast their votes for such people. A man's gotta know his limitations, however, and I'm afraid I'd be overcome by the urge to shake them and yell, "What in the hell were you thinking?!?!?"
Crockett's name is mentioned in some circles as a potential presidential candidate for the Democrats in 2028. So is AOC's. If the Democrats are serious about putting a woman in the White House, maybe they should try running one who isn't a perpetually offensive, stark-raving loon.
If they can find one on their side.
SFK of the Day: The Seeds of the Trump 47 Administration Were Sown by the Tea Party Movement in 2009
"It took some time, but those of us who were on the frontlines during the Tea Party era began to realize that Trump was the anti-politician, blow-up-the-moribund-Republican-norms kind of guy we'd been waiting for. As his first term unfolded, it was the Tea Party types who were most vocal with our support. Proving that everything that's old is new again, it was — and still is — the political consultant class that was the cornerstone of the Never Trump movement."
Shot of Vodka: Good News: Hamas Keeps Getting Deader
"Honestly, Hamas should have just let the hostages go and ended this 18-month-old war already — but where's the opportunity to murder more Jews in that? When the bad guys decide that martyrdom and murder are preferable to peace, you give them as much of the former as you can while preventing as much of the latter."
LOL..."Linda"
Not now Linda, I’m working.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/O3urYK7Jp7— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 24, 2025
Big Legal Victories for Trump Administration on USAID, Refugee Admissions
Pinocchio Alert! Despite Below-Sea-Level Ratings, MSNBC Still Can't Be Honest
There's a New NIH Sheriff in Town!
Baby Steps: Ukraine and Russia Agree to Black Sea Cease Fire With Conditions
You'll Never Guess Whom WaPo Blames for Decades of Bad Management at 'Crumbling' Social Security
Take out the trash. What Took So Long? Someone Is Finally Trying to Shut Jasmine Crockett Up.
Heroes to Remember on Medal of Honor Day
When Judges Violate the Constitution
Counterintelligence and Canary Traps
It's My Sunday, and I'll Write What I Want To
Even the Man Who Likened Trump to a Defiant Child Thinks the Judges are Out of Line
Mike Waltz Wonders If It Was a Conspiracy. We’re Wondering About a Few OTHER Things.
Schlichter. Stop Caring About the Silly Signal Non-Scandal
New Report Uncovers Shocking Incompetence In SBA's Pandemic Fraud Detection Process
Elon Musk Pours Millions Into Wisconsin Supreme Court Race
Ted Cruz Shares His 'Remedies' on What to Do About Judicial Overreach From District Judges
Comedian Rob Schnieder Poses With His New AR-15
What New Jersey Gun Owners May Have to Deal With Next
Seattle Ended Gifted Classes for Equity But Accomplished Nothing
CA Now Tracking Cow Farts From Space
AOC catfight coming soon. Jasmine Crockett Is Becoming the Leader of the Democratic Party
Megyn Kelly Just Shook Up the Media World With Blockbuster Announcement
Jasmine Crockett Gives Insane Excuse for 'Governor Hot Wheels' Insult, Then an Old Tweet Makes It Worse
President Trump Issues Executive Order on Election Integrity: What's in It?
Jonathan Chait Says Conservatives Are Taunting Libs Over All They Got Wrong on COVID
'To Put It Another Way': J.K. Rowling Corrects Wildly Misleading Daily Mail Headline As Only SHE Can
It's OVER: Tulsi Gabbard Says Climate Change Is NOT a Threat and Democrat Angus King Can't Deal
Is the Signal 'Scandal' an Attempt to Cover up the Truth That Trump Took Care of the Houthis?
Socialism’s Poison, From America to Europe
Why a Reckoning on the Pandemic Desperately Needs to Happen
Democrats Are Desperate To Manufacture a Trump Scandal
How Do We Rein In Activist Judges?
Inside the ‘Snow White’ Fiasco
Now bring back Friendster! Napster to become a music-marketing metaverse firm after $207M acquisition
Demand for Tiny Plants Is Driving a Poaching Crisis in South Africa
Georgia prepares to cancel 455,000 voter registrations https://t.co/Yb4iBs8aKr— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 25, 2025
Don't go changin'...
You're Perfect Just The Way You Are: Op-Ed By Satan https://t.co/8h77s10KTR pic.twitter.com/q2BGdWjox7— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 25, 2025
Genoa https://t.co/ZY7cinhuYn pic.twitter.com/NAaQz2yw3i— Aleksandra Ekster (@artistekster) March 14, 2025
