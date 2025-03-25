BREAKING: Big Legal Victories for Trump Administration on USAID, Refugee Admissions

Left-wing activist judges are doing everything they can to sideline the Trump administration's efforts to make America safer and more efficient. This includes judges issuing injunctions that try to stop the administration from sending profligate amounts of money to progressive causes overseas and stop the unencumbered flow of illegal immigration.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, we saw two big legal victories for the administration. First, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals has stayed a ruling that prevented the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from stopping the flow of money through USAID.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING! 4th Circuit Administratively Stays' lower court order re Elon Musk, DOGE, AND Deputy Administration of USAID. 1/ pic.twitter.com/6LwLBknkmv — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) March 25, 2025

"In short, Plaintiffs argued Musk wasn't properly appointed and judge entered crazy order saying he, DOGE, and USAID Deputy Administration appointed by Rubio can't assist w/ USAID," is how The Federalist's Margo Cleveland explained the complaint that led to the original ruling that stopped DOGE. Cleveland also pointed out that the 4th Circuit Court also handed the administration a crucial victory earlier when it came to undoing orders against Donald Trump's executive order banning DEI.

The other victory came when the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a ruling that prevented the administration from pausing refugee admissions.

JUST IN: The 9th Circuit has stayed a judge's order forcing the Trump admin to restart refugee admissions.



The circuit will still require the administration to process refugees conditionally approved before Jan. 20 but new admissions can be paused. https://t.co/xJqGLJWzxy pic.twitter.com/9R44vIj9oe — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 25, 2025

Advertisement

The pause on refugees can begin again, which is an important win for border security.

The second Trump administration has been shrewd in having legal teams ready to fight these court challenges. That's what's turning these left-wing activist judges' ruling into speed bumps instead of roadblocks.

So pop open some champagne, pour yourself an Old Fashioned, or crack open a can of Coke — however you choose to celebrate, go for it because the winning is going on and on. With the help of sane courts, we can keep working hard to Make America Great Again!

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.